Sweet Cherry Publishing has acquired world rights to Sital Gorasia Chapman’s gorgeous new festive picture book, Little Spruce.



Kellie Jones, Commissioning Editor at Sweet Cherry, made the deal with Becky Bagnell, Founder of Lindsay Literary Agency, after she fell in love with Chapman’s seasonal story. The publishing house, now holding world rights for the book, expects the tale to become a modern classic!



Little Spruce is one tiny tree’s BIG Christmas adventure, taking readers on an exciting journey from field to family home. But what happens when Christmas ends? Where will our beloved spruce end up?



Chapman has not only crafted a thrilling festive story, but she has done so in the most inclusive, diverse and innovative of ways; think Hans Christian Andersen’s The Fir Tree with a contemporary setting and happy ending (and non-secular Christmas representation)!



When asked about the release, Chapman said: “I’m so excited about this book! It’s been brewing in my head for a really long time. The titular character of Little Spruce first came to me a few years ago when I saw a lonely little Christmas tree abandoned by the side of the road, and I just knew he had a story to tell!”



As if things couldn’t get any more exciting, the book is beautifully illustrated by Vicky Lommatzsch, meaning readers really can get lost in this brand-new festive adventure, whether they want to read physically or listen to the complimentary audiobook, read by Santa Clause himself!



Little Spruce publishes on 26th September 2024 and is available for pre-order now.



