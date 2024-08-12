Online platform work provides lifeline to those with health problems



Online platform work offers new employment opportunities to those with health problems or poor opportunities a way to earn a wage, new research from Vienna University of Economics and Business (WU) shows.



The study, conducted by Dominik Klaus and his colleagues, reveals that while online platform work can negatively impact health, financial risk, social protection, and overall financial stability, the promise of a flexible income source, achievable from home, continues to draw an ever-growing number of workers to the platform economy.



Despite widespread criticism of precarious working conditions, the study highlights several positive aspects of platform work, including the ability to work at anytime from anywhere. For some, this form of work offers both social and professional satisfaction, too.



Work that is entirely flexible in terms of time and space is particularly attractive to individuals with limited opportunities in the traditional labour market. This includes those who are ill, have restricted mobility, or have caregiving responsibilities.



The online labour market becomes even more meaningful when other employment options are scarce, whether due to personal circumstances or broader structural factors.



"So, despite all the criticism of precarious working conditions, platform work does have some positive aspects and can also hold the potential for the social inclusion of people who cannot participate in traditional labour markets," says Klaus.



Online platform work also contributes to the prevalence of non-standard employment contracts and often leads to a high risk of precarity, exposing workers to significant financial risks and instability. Nevertheless, it provides significant advantages to some workers.



The paper was published in the journal Social Inclusion.



/ENDS



For more information, a copy of the report, or to speak to the researcher, contact Thomas Willis at BlueSky Education on thomas@bluesky-pr.com or call +44 (0)1582 790 706.