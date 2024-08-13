Porto Business School announces the launch of its MBA Dual Degree, an innovative programme that offers candidates the opportunity to graduate with an MBA, as well as an Executive Masters or postgraduate programme.



The programme lasts less than two years (20 months), with participants completing an additional year of academic studies post-MBA, helping them to expand their career options by focusing on two distinct yet connected fields of study.



MBA Dual Degree candidates will graduate with a versatile set of skills that lets them easily transition into different sectors. Students will take on projects in two different fields, applying their academic learning to real-world situations. This enables them to improve their career flexibility in a rapidly evolving job market.



The MBA Dual Degree also offers students the opportunity to double their professional networks. By participating in this programme, students will become part of a diverse and vibrant community of professionals from a wide range of backgrounds, industries and cultures.



Porto Business School is part of an elite group of institutions whose MBAs hold international accreditations from AMBA, AACSB and EFMD. The MBA Dual Degree is the latest addition to the school’s portfolio of programmes, which include the International MBA, the Global Online MBA, and the Executive MBA, reflecting its ongoing commitment to providing students with transformative educational experiences.



Understanding the financial commitments associated with pursuing an MBA, Porto Business School has a scholarship programme to encourage and reward candidates, who demonstrate academic excellence and professional potential.



About Porto Business School

Porto Business School, based in Porto, Portugal, is a leading institution dedicated to training the next generation of business leaders. With a strong emphasis on innovation, practical learning, and global perspectives, the school offers a range of programmes designed to equip students with the skills and knowledge necessary to thrive in today’s fast-paced business environment.



For more information about the MBA Dual Degree programme and how to apply, please visit Porto Business School’s website or contact Chloë Lane at BlueSky Education at chloe@bluesky-pr.com.





