Award-winning Publisher Seeking SEN Experts for Collaboration
Every Cherry, the brand-new imprint by award-winning independent publisher Sweet Cherry Publishing, is seeking experts within the special educational needs and disabilities space to contribute to guest articles and blog posts.
If you are a SENCO, a special education teacher, a researcher, SEN professional or even a parent/guardian/family member of someone with a learning disability, Every Cherry would love to hear your ideas on blog posts.
Please visit the Every Cherry website here or respond via the details below.
