- Join hosts Rob Bell, Jono Hey, and Tom Pellereau as they unravel big ideas with top thinkers and doers, turning each episode into a mini-masterclass on innovation and understanding.



- Jump into a range of topics from science to daily life hacks, all simplified through engaging sketches that make learning both fun and insightful.



- Each sketch and conversation offers new lenses to view the world, encouraging listeners to think differently and appreciate the hidden connections in everyday life.



- Series 3 launches today Thursday 22nd August.



Ever wondered why we do what we do, or how things really work? Join the insightful trio that is Rob Bell, Jono Hey, and Tom Pellereau as they tackle these questions and more in Sketchplanations the Podcast.



Each series is a journey into the heart of curiosity, accompanied by their popular sketch series at sketchplanations.com. This podcast brings big ideas to life through pictures, making each episode a visual and intellectual adventure.



Season 3 kicks off on Thursday 22nd August, offering a visual feast for the mind — perfect for anyone eager to learn a little more about everything from the science of everyday phenomena to the oddities of human behaviour.



What’s on the Sketchboard this season? Promising 16 episodes filled with lightbulb moments, each episode is designed to expand your horizons and make you smile. Expect a mix of intriguing topics like cognitive biases, the science behind compliments, and practical life hacks that you can use right away.



Bringing topics to life: Sketches and topics covered in Series 3 include: Finishing Lines, Stopping to Sharpen the Saw, Treat Compliments like Gifts, and Human Risk.



Meet your Sketch explainers:



Rob Bell

Broadcaster / Podcaster / Engineer

Rob is an energetic and enthusiastic engineering and history TV presenter with well over 150 hours of programming across International & UK networks and streaming platforms. He has a thirst for making stuff with his hands and understanding how things work. Rob actively supports a number of charities and promotes STEM subjects to kids. He also loves pushing his own physical limits through adventure and endurance sports.



Jono Hey

Author / Creator of Sketchplanations

Jono creates the sketches for Sketchplanations and is the author of Big Ideas Little Pictures. He followed his undergraduate engineering studies with a PhD in Design at The University of California, Berkeley. He’s a versatile product leader, startup veteran, designer, strategist and user experience designer. Outside the world of design, Jono has written and published a number of books and piano albums and can often be found training for and participating in endurance events — usually with Rob.



Tom Pellereau

Inventor / BBC Apprentice Winner 2011

In 2011, Tom became known to many as the quirky Winner of the BBC’s The Apprentice and became billionaire Lord Sugar’s first business partner from the hit TV show; a collaboration that continues to this day. At heart, Tom is an inventor and loves solving problems. As CEO of Stylideas Ltd, he works with the world's top health and beauty professionals to invent new products for the beauty and cosmetics industries.



Together, these long-time friends mix expertise with enthusiasm, often veering into playful banter as they explore diverse topics.



Speaking on the series, host Rob Bell says: “Sketchplanations the Podcast isn’t just an explainer — it’s an invitation to see the world differently. Every sketch and conversation encourages you to rethink old perspectives, discover interconnectedness, and find joy in understanding. It’s perfect for anyone who’s ever been curious about... well, anything!”



Follow the podcast and hosts at:



Sketchplanations

Instagram @sketchplanations

X @sketchplanator

Threads @sketchplanations

Website sketchplanations.com



Rob Bell

Instagram @rob.bell

LinkedIn Rob Bell

YouTube Robert Bell



Jono Hey

LinkedIn Jono Hey



Tom Pellereau

X Inventor_Tom



ENDS



For further details, interviews, or media inquiries, please contact:

Sabrina Johnson, Pow PR

sabrina@powpr.co.uk