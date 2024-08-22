Line-up updates include appearances by Nick Grimshaw, Maisie Williams, and guest Joanne McNally



Acast and The Guardian Podcasts are confirmed as this year’s festival partners



The Podcast Maker Weekend, aimed at aspiring podcasters, is confirmed to return for a second year



The London Podcast Festival, which will take place from the 5th-15th of September in the heart of the cultural quarter in King’s Cross, is today announcing the further additions to its jam-packed 2024 line-up of live shows, as well as the highly anticipated return of its Podcast Maker Weekend.



Rounding off an already stellar line-up, which included live shows by podcasting stars like Jameela Jamil and Tom Allen, are a host of new additions including the Frank Film Club, co-hosted by Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams, Hannah Marie Williams and Lowri Roberts, and the very first live edition of Dish from Waitrose, the chart-topping podcast hosted by broadcaster Nick Grimshaw and Michelin star chef Angela Hartnett.



They join already announced shows from the likes of Like Minded Friends with Tom Allen and Suzi Ruffell, If I Speak… with Ash Sarkar and Moya Lothian-McLean, America’s top food podcast The Sporkful, and The History Hotline.



Also fleshing out the line-up are shows by The Guilty Feminist with special guest Dawn O’Porter, The Empire Film Podcast, and Things Musicians Don't Talk About with special guest musician Ayanna Witter-Johnson. Comedian and podcaster Joanne McNally has also been confirmed to be joining Jameela Jamil as her special guest for I Weigh…



Returning to the festival after the success of its inaugural year in 2023 is the Podcast Maker Weekend, a series of classes and workshops aimed at those who wish to dip their toes into the world of podcasting.



This year’s programme will include workshops such as Mics - Back to Basics with Lisa Hack, Making A Comedy Podcast with Suchandrika Chakrabarti and Interview Success Secrets with Sam Mbatha. Also covered across the weekend will be The Importance of Ethics in Podcasting with Jaja Muhammad and Marketing Made Simple: Reaching Your Perfect Podcast Audience on a Budget with Becky Lamb-Pritchard.



The full line-up of live shows at the London Podcast Festival 2024 can be found below:



Thu 5th - Over the Top Under the Radar: Join academic and award-winning journalist, Gary Younge, and communications guru, Carys Afoko, for their weekly critical look at the news stories that are either over-reported or fly completely under the radar.



Thu 5th - Like Minded Friends with Tom Allen & Suzi Ruffell: A live recording of the hilarious podcast with two of the UK’s favourite comedians.



Thu 5th - The Ancients: Dive deep into history with Tristan Hughes and a special guest as they divide fact from myth and bring ancient history to life.



Fri 6th - Big Kick Energy: Maisie Adam and Suzi Ruffell bring their award-winning women’s football podcast to a live audience.



Fri 6th - This Is History Live: Step into the captivating world of the Middle Ages with renowned historian, author, and TV star Dan Jones and special guest Alice Loxton.



Sat 7th - Chart Music: The TOTP Podcast: A live show dissecting episodes of Top of the Pops with former Melody Maker writers.



Sat 7th - The Empire Film Podcast: Join Chris Hewitt, Helen O’Hara, James Dyer and one of their colleagues of such lethal cunning as they chat about films and talk to an amazing guest.



Sat 7th - Bust or Trust: A Kids' Mystery Podcast: A podcast for curious kids who’d like to get to the bottom of some of the world’s most interesting mysteries, from Big Foot to the Lost City of Atlantis.



Sat 7th - Things Musicians Don't Talk About: Join musicians Hattie Butterworth and Rebecca Toal with special guest Ayanna Witter-Johnson for a radically honest dive into musicians’ lives and experiences.



Sat 7th - The Allusionist: Join host Helen Zaltzman and musician Martin Austwick for a fun, fascinating and unique stage show never heard before on the podcast.



Sat 7th - In Her Defence: A forensic analysis of a true crime podcast: The journalists behind the hit Canadian true crime series ‘In Her Defence’ premiere their new season, and take you behind-the-scenes.



Sun 8th - The Guilty Feminist: Join comedian Deborah Frances-White, co-host Jess Fostekew and special guest Dawn O’Porter for a special London Podcast Festival episode of The Guilty Feminist.



Sun 8th - Wrestle Me: Marc Haynes and Pete Donaldson bring their hilarious and insightful wrestling podcast back by popular demand.



Sun 8th - Secretly Incredibly Fascinating: Join Alex Schmidt, Katie Goldin, and special guests for a deep dive into the history, science, lore, and surprises that make everyday things secretly incredibly fascinating.



Thu 12th - Dish from Waitrose: The first ever live show of the chart-topping podcast hosted by broadcaster Nick Grimshaw and Michelin star chef Angela Hartnett.



Thu 12th - Black Prose: Journalist Yolanthé Fawehinmi interviews Yomi Adegoke, discussing cultural stigmas and the impact of Black writers on literature.



Thu 12th - I Weigh with Jameela Jamil: Featuring thought-provoking conversations and insights from the celebrated actress and activist with special guest comedian Joanne McNally.



Thu 12th - Memory Lane with Kerry Godliman and Jen Brister: Join Jen Brister and Kerry Godliman as they nose around their guests’ old photos to see what they’ve been doing with their lives at Kings Place!



Fri 13th & Sat 14th - Three Bean Salad: Mike Wozniak, Henry Paker, and Benjamin Partridge bring their unique humour to the stage after selling out 3 shows at last year’s festival.



Fri 13th - Plumbing the Death Star: Joel Duscher and Jackson Baly are taking their award winning podcast, Plumbing the Death Star, to the stage without Joel Zammit for the first time!



Fri 13th - Frank Film Club: Calling all lovers and makers of film, join actor Maisie Williams (Game of Thrones), casting director Hannah Williams, and filmmaker Lowri Roberts for Frank Film Club’s first live episode!



Sat 14th - Mixed Up: Hosts Nicole Ocran and Emma Slade Edmondson explore belonging and identity, through the lens of the mixed race experience, delving into personal stories and societal issues.



Sat 14th - The Sporkful: America’s top food podcast, hosted by Dan Pashman, comes to the UK for a live recording.



Sat 14th - Tommy’s Brownload: One of the most listened-to British Asian podcasts, known for its humour and cultural insights.



Sat 14th - The Greatest Generation: A comedy podcast about Star Trek, beloved by fans new and old, hosted by Ahr Harrison and Adam Pranica.



Sat 14th - Beef and Dairy Network: The award-winning comedy podcast by Benjamin Partridge returns with a brand-new live edition.



Sat 14th - The Weekly Planet: Join James Clement (AKA Mr Sunday Movies) with special guests Jackson Baly and Joel Duscher for a special The Weekly Planet x Plumbing The Death Star live event.



Sat 14th - Murder Ain't Easy: Join three of Britain’s most successful independent true crime podcasters (Adam of UK True Crime, Paul of The True Crime Enthusiast and Mike of Murder Mile) for an evening of true crime tales based on the 1000+ cases they’ve covered.



Sat 14th: Crowley Time with me, Tom Crowley: The live debut for Tom Crowley’s sketch and character cavalcade, a brand new original story entitled ‘The DiPoni Contingency’.



Sun 15th - If I Speak...: Ash Sarkar and Moya Lothian-McLean - two of the UK's sharpest young journalists - sort the personal from the political, tackle listener dilemmas and air their opinions on the frustrations of modern life. With special guest Yomi Adegoke.



Sun 15th - The History Hotline: Honest conversations about Black history and its impact on today’s world hosted by Deanna Lyncook.



Sun 15th - Crushed by Margaret Cabourn-Smith: For this special London Podcast Festival live episode, Margaret will be speaking to former News Quiz host, actor and all round thoroughly excellent chap Miles Jupp.



The full schedule of classes and workshops at the Podcast Maker Weekend 2024 can be found below:



Sat 14th - Original Vs Unique: How Bread Can Inspire Your Podcast Format with Chris Mitchell & Sumit Sharma



Sat 14th - 7 Steps to Making A Comedy Podcast with Suchandrika Chakrabarti



Sat 14th - The Art of Conversation & Storytelling with Andrew Spence



Sat 14th - Getting The Most Out of Descript with James Shield



Sat 14th - Interview Success Secrets with Sam Mbatha



Sat 14th - How to Make the Perfect Podcast with River Scott



Sun 15th - Mics - Back to Basics with Lisa Hack



Sun 15th - The Importance of Ethics in Podcasting with Jaja Muhammad



Sun 15th - Marketing Made Simple: Reaching Your Perfect Podcast Audience on a Budget with Becky Lamb-Pritchard



Sun 15th - Podcaster's Personal Brand Workshop: Uncover Your Unique Voice and Build Connections with Becky Lamb-Pritchard



The London Podcast Festival is also pleased to announce Acast and The Guardian as partners for this year’s festival.



