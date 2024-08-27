UNMISSABLE LE MANS CAR COLLECTION

=====================================

In celebration of 100 years of the thrillingly tough 24-hour endurance race, Le Mans Car Collection have immortalised some of the most famous cars to grace the Circuit de la Sarthe in hand-painted & die-cast replica, captured in 1:43 scale. Trek Logistics are beyond excited to have released this incredible collection of cars from the most legendary race in motorsport.



Since its conception in 1923, the prestige of winning the 24 Hours of Le Mans has been the Holy Grail of motor racing for drivers and manufacturers alike. For good reason. Le Mans isn’t any ordinary race. In intense heat, lashing rain or during the dead of night, drivers must skilfully manage the demands of reaching top speeds while also carefully managing the ability to run their cars for the full 24 hours. Such demands have driven manufacturers to further and further innovation and creativity; the competition between big beasts of the car industry – Ferrari, Ford, Audi and Porsche – resulting in some of the most iconic and recognisable cars in motorsport history.



From open-top roadsters to closed-cockpit coupes all the way up to the hypercars of modern racing, this collection charts the history and evolution of Le Mans while also paying tribute to the skill and courage that has made each car as memorable as they are today.



Subscribe today and you’ll receive 2 models per month as well as 3 phenomenal gifts worth over £50 across your subscription journey. Each model is accompanied by a magazine detailing the drivers and teams behind the wheels, as well as a clear presentation case including display stand . There are already 20 officially licenced models confirmed with as many as 30 more planned.

This incredible collection is available UK-wide with free shipping as well as the USA and Australia. Issue 1 is available for just £7.99 (Aus/USA differ) meaning that your first month of subscription is only £24.98.

By subscribing today, you’ll be able to relive, model after model, the most demanding race of all time. Licensed through: IXO and Centauria



ENDS



Contact details: Adam Symes, Marketing Director - Trek Logistics email: adam.symes@treklogistics.co.uk