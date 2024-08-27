Warwick, United Kingdom - Moasure is thrilled to announce the launch of its latest innovations in motion-based measurement technology: Moasure 2 and Moasure 2 PRO. Building on the worldwide success of its first-generation product, Moasure ONE, the Moasure 2 Series is set to further revolutionise workflows for professionals across numerous industries, and accelerate the shift toward cutting-edge motion-based measuring technology.



The award-winning Moasure ONE was the first of its kind, leveraging the same principles and technologies used in rocket guidance systems and nuclear submarine navigation – accelerometers and gyroscopes – allowing for simultaneous measuring and drawing.



By seamlessly integrating with the Moasure smartphone app, measurements are plotted on-screen in 3D and in real-time. Moasure’s device, app, and proprietary software algorithms enable users to measure irregular areas with ease, calculate square footage, perimeter length, elevation changes, and determine gradient and rise and run.



Replacing Moasure ONE, Moasure 2 is equipped with the X2 Inertial Sensor Engine and provides users with similar accuracy to the first-generation product, but benefits from increased precision – making for improved measurement repeatability. Moasure 2 PRO, the highest-performing and most powerful Moasure device yet, features the new X2-PRO Inertial Sensor Engine, which gives up to 50% reduction in error compared to the earlier Moasure ONE.



As the most advanced motion-based measuring device to date, Moasure 2 PRO benefits from several exclusive features. Layout Mode – the ability to lay out points based on inputted x, y coordinates, offers a completely new way to set out. With Layout, industry professionals can input coordinates either manually or via CSV import, to stake out for any project. The Moasure app provides users with helpful guidance to each coordinate for locating and marking.



Other Moasure 2 PRO features include Dynamic Intervals, allowing users to choose between predetermined time/accuracy options, depending on job site characteristics. Users can also now take advantage of up to 10 hours of continuous measuring with double the battery life compared to the first generation. The Moasure 2 Series benefits from a USB-C port for more convenient charging.



Alan Rock, Co-CEO and Founder of Moasure, remarked, “We’re really pleased to be sharing the second generation of motion-based measuring devices with the world. The release of the Moasure 2 Series is an exciting milestone for the company. With the first generation of Moasure, we really pushed the boundaries of what was possible with the technology.



"The new X2-PRO Inertial Sensor Engine is the most powerful engine yet, and allows us to introduce Layout Mode and a host of other features for Moasure 2 PRO. I want to thank all of my colleagues on the Moasure team, our customers and our partners for their support on our journey so far.”



Mo Hussain, Co-CEO of Moasure, added, “Launching the Moasure 2 Series is a key moment for us as we endeavour to meet the needs of our customer base worldwide. We’re really proud of the Moasure 2 Series, and we know that the second-generation of our technology will open up brand new opportunities for our users, and empower them to achieve more with their Moasure tool.



"With the launch of Layout Mode, we’re especially looking forward to further developing our presence in new and existing markets and industries. Thank you to everyone who made this launch possible.”



Moasure’s innovative technology provides users with unprecedented flexibility and accuracy, and offers a significantly faster solution to measuring when compared with traditional tools like tape measures and measuring wheels. Moasure’s ability to measure large and complex areas quickly, without line of sight, GPS, or internet connection remains an attractive feature for a range of markets. As such, the technology’s ingenuity and ability to streamline workflows has been swiftly adopted by numerous industries across the globe, ranging from landscaping and construction, to fencing, playground and pool design, and several others.



Late last year, as part of Moasure’s continuous development based on customer feedback, the company released a major free app update with several new features, including: volume calculation, Surface View, Contour View, Cut & Fill tool, Fixed Depth Volume Calculator and a host of other upgrades. The update further revolutionised the capabilities of Moasure, and was well-received by their existing and prospective customers.



Moasure 2 and Moasure 2 PRO are available for order. For detailed specifications, pricing, and to order, visit their website: https://moasure.co.uk/



About Moasure



Moasure is the world’s first and only measuring tool that measures and draws as it moves. The multi-award-winning, patented handheld tool calculates distance, area, height, volume, and more, simultaneously displaying results via the Moasure app. Moasure completely transforms the way we measure.



Moasure is designed to make difficult measurements easy, particularly irregular shapes and hard-to-reach areas. Moasure dramatically reduces measurement time and eliminates guesswork, thereby saving costs and increasing efficiency. Its compact design makes it ideal for professionals who need to measure on the go.



Moasure is replacing traditional tools such as tape measures, rulers and laser measures with a single device. Over 85,000 industry professionals have already adopted motion-based measuring with Moasure.