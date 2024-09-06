London, UK — As the chill of autumn sets in and winter approaches, Beauty Club London is proud to present the hottest hair trends for the season. Renowned hair colourist and founder of Beauty Club London, Moe Harb has shared some of his top A/W24 hair trends, offering insights and tips for those looking to refresh their hairstyle this season.





Luxe Copper Tones

“This autumn, we’re seeing a surge in copper shades. Think rich, dimensional reds with a hint of gold. It’s a nod to nature and blends perfectly with the warm autumn palette,” says Moe Harb. “Copper is great because it complements a wide range of skin tones and brightens up the colder months.”



Low-Maintenance Balayage

“Balayage has evolved, and now clients are asking for a more subtle, lived-in look that requires minimal upkeep. The focus is on blending natural tones with lighter highlights for a sun-kissed effect, perfect for those who want low-effort beauty,” Harb explains.



Soft, Airy Waves

According to Harb, “Loose, flowing waves are making a comeback, but with a softer, more natural approach this season. It’s less about structured curls and more about effortless movement, which can be achieved with a large curling iron - I always recommend Turbo Tong as their tongs have an extra-long barrel.”



Deep Side Parts

“The centre part may have ruled the runway in previous seasons, but autumn/winter 2024 sees the deep side parting return in full force,” notes Harb. “It gives a more dramatic, asymmetrical look, and works beautifully with long, flowing hair or shorter, structured cuts.”



Platinum and Milky Blonde

Following last year's Barbie golden blondes, this season sees the rise of platinum and milky blondes. “These tones offer a bold yet sophisticated look,” Moe states. “It can be achieved by either colouring all over or for a slightly more subtle approach, it can be done with many micro fine highlights. A good way of incorporating A/W24 hair colour trends without damaging your natural hair is by using hair extensions. We use tape-in hair extensions that blend seamlessly with the client's own hair for a natural look that doesn't compromise its health.”



Romantic Reds

Fiery reds were big in the 80’s and at Beauty Club London, we’ve brought it back for the A/W24 season to create a bold and captivating statement of modern glamour, with a touch of the Renaissance. Moe notes, “Romantic red tones, deep auburns and copper shades add drama to layered cuts, creating a captivating, modern glamour look.”



Choppy Layers

Beauty Club London is reimagining the iconic Rachel haircut from the 90s, adding longer lengths and shorter face-framing layers for a more relaxed, modern look. “It’s a freer, looser take on a classic, perfect for the new season,” Moe shares.



Multi-Dimensional Shades

This autumn, we say goodbye to the bright, sun-kissed shades of summer in favour of deeper, multi-dimensional colours. Moe Harb notes, “We’re seeing a surge in warm blondes, caramel brunettes, and a rich palette of reds like cinnamon, copper, auburn, and strawberry blonde. Ombre hair remains a timeless choice, especially with autumnal shades like caramel, chestnut, and amber. “It’s a seamless transition from dark to light that adds depth to any look,” says Harb. For those seeking a subtle change, techniques like free-hand balayage and face-frame offer a low-maintenance way to brighten your hair without dramatically changing your roots.



Big Band Energy

Wide headbands, reminiscent of the 60s and 70s, are making a comeback this season. “These headbands are perfect for a quick yet stylish look,” says Moe. “Their return is the perfect way to finish off an autumn or winter outfit with minimum effort and they work with all hair textures.”







About Beauty Club London

A desire to redefine the typical high street salon experience and create something unique in London's hair scene led to the creation of Beauty Club London. Located in Oxford Circus, the salon offers expert hair colour and hair extension services from renowned industry professionals. They offer complimentary consultations online and in-salon, and their services are rated Excellent 4.9/5.





