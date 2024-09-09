Superdrug launches the UK’s first sexual health literacy campaign



during Sexual Health Week 2024



Campaign launched in response to new research highlighting the need to use correct anatomical names for genitalia, in order to improve society’s sexual health.

Campaign sees the high street’s first sexual health advice service in areas where STIs are at the highest in the UK.



Superdrug is also removing VAT from Own Brand Condoms and Lube to encourage more proactive sexual health behaviours.





Sexual Health Week (9th-15th September) – Leading high street retailer Superdrug, in partnership with sexual health charity Brook, is launching the first of its kind sexual health literacy campaign, in order to help people take ownership of their bodies and advocate for their own sexual health and wellbeing.



Superdrug’s sexual health literacy campaign, ‘Reclaim the Name’ launches in response to new research which reveals that more than a quarter of Brits (29%) weren’t taught the word vulva when growing up and 78% of women admit to using the word vagina, when they mean vulva.



Unsurprisingly, slang terms for genitalia are the preferred option, with two thirds (66%) of 18-24 years believing that the words vulva, vagina and penis are ‘too’ medical, preferring to use dick (86%) and pussy (49%) instead.



Superdrug’s ‘Reclaim the Name’ campaign highlights the importance of being specific and accurate when describing our bodies and the importance of understanding the correct anatomical terms for body parts. For example, a painful vagina is very different to a painful vulva. This sexual health literacy knowledge allows for more accurate communication with healthcare providers, as well as helping to normalise conversations around sexual health, wellbeing and pleasure, as well as helping to normalise conversations around sexual health and bodily autonomy.



Superdrug’s research confirms that more than half of the nation (51%) believe that society’s sexual health would be improved if we use the correct anatomical names for the vulva and penis. Whilst 65% believe that using the correct anatomical names would reduce the stigma and shame around sexual health and pleasure.



High street’s first ever sexual health advice service



As part of the campaign, Superdrug is launching the high-street’s first retail sexual health advice service, in partnership with leading sexual health charity Brook. These pilot services, located in Superdrug’s in-store health clinics, will be in London and Liverpool, two cities which are known to have the highest STI rates in the UK.



With embarrassment being the biggest barrier to accessing sexual healthcare services, this activation will give people the opportunity to discuss their sexual health, wellbeing and pleasure with Brook experts, using open and accurate language to ensure clear and accurate communication is conveyed.



VAT removed from Own Brand sexual health products:



To improve society’s sexual health, Superdrug has removed the VAT from its Own Brand Condoms, Lube and Massage Gel. The reduction in price, which is the equivalent of VAT, sees a selection of Superdrug’s Own Brand condoms and lubes being reduced, with the retailer “cutting the cost, not the fun.”



This move sees their Own Brand Condoms, including Extra Safe, Ultra Thin and Ribs & Dots now priced at £5.59 (originally £6.99) and Own Brand Lube and Massage Gel at £3.19 (originally (£3.99), making them the most affordable options on the high street.



Reclaim the Name website containing the most essential sexual health information and education:



With the research revealing that 39% of people think that their poor sex education has negatively impacted their understanding of sex, Superdrug is striving to rectify this by launching a new ‘Reclaim the Name’ section on their retail website. Here customers will find the most comprehensive and essential information, guides and blogs around sexual health literacy and sexual health in general, with support from Brook. Topics covered include how mental health and sexual health are so intrinsically linked and why sex education needs to be improved.



Superdrug’s Chief Commercial Officer, Simon Comins comments, “Sexual health, wellness and pleasure is an integral part of society and as a leading health and beauty retailer we’re committed to making sure our millions of customers have access to the knowledge, expertise and products that will help them stay safe, whilst also having fun. Our research shows that there is still so much stigma around having open and honest conversations about such important topics. This campaign and the actions we’re taking, including piloting high street sexual health advice clinics and removing the VAT from key sexual health products, will hopefully go some way in breaking down these barriers and help people feel more comfortable in taking control of their sexual health.”



Rebecca Shutt, Brook’s Assistant Director of Education and Wellbeing comments, “We know that stigma is one of the biggest barriers to people accessing sexual health services. If people feel too awkward or ashamed to talk about their bodies, then they won’t have the confidence to seek support when they need it. That’s why sexual health literacy is so important. Knowing the correct anatomical terms for body parts gives people the tools they need to communicate effectively with healthcare professionals. It can also help them foster more open and honest conversations about sex, consent and pleasure with their partners. By working with Superdrug on the ‘Reclaim the Name’ campaign, we want to tackle the stigma associated with sexual health, and empower people to take ownership of their bodies and advocate for their wellbeing.”



Switchboard comments, “People of all sexual orientations and gender identities deserve accurate, easily accessible and comprehensive sexual health information. Campaigns like this initiative from Superdrug serve as a great example of taking steps to provide just that."



Sexual health advocate Charley Marlowe comments, “It’s so important that we’re using the correct terminology when it comes to our sexual health. Let’s not be ashamed of our bodies and be kind and advocate for our sexual health.”





For more information, further research insights or interview requests please contact: Superdrug@itsmaven.com



Research conducted among 2,000 Superdrug 18-65 year old customers in June 2024. .



Notes to Editors



About Brook

Brook is a national charity supporting people with their sexual health and wellbeing. We offer a range of services to support our mission of helping people to live healthier lives. Brook fights for everyone’s right to safe, confidential, accessible healthcare, no matter who they are. We challenge stigma, amplify voices and provide lifelong support so that meets the diverse needs of our communities.

Our unique offer combines clinical services, relationships and sex education, outreach in community settings, wellbeing programmes and counselling. Our life-course approach to sexual health and wellbeing means that people can benefit from our holistic services at any stage of their life.



www.brook.org.uk

About Switchboard



Switchboard LGBT+ Helpline, one of the UK’s longest-running charities serving the LGBTQ+ community. As a national helpline, they provide a confidential, non-directive and non-judgmental listening service on the phone, instant message and email. Switchboard volunteers all identify as LGBTQIA+ and talk to people from all across the UK and beyond who wish to discuss issues ranging from sexuality, gender identity, mental and sexual health, isolation and more. Whether this is a personal challenge or one facing a friend or family member, you can reach them 10am-10pm every day via phone, instant message or email (0800 0119 100 / switchboard.lgbt / hello@switchboard.lgbt).