Brand-new Quorn Cheesy Nacho Nuggets are landing in freezers in Tesco from 9th September 2024 and Sainsbury’s, Asda and Morrisons in October 2024. RRP £2.50 (240g).



Made with protein packed Quorn mycoprotein, Quorn Cheesy Nacho Nuggs give a full-on cheese hit that’s seasoned with jalapeno and loaded with a crunchy tortilla style crumb. Suitable for vegetarians, high in protein and low in saturated fat.



Food trends are forever evolving. From sriracha sauce, hot honey and kimchi to butter boards, cottage cheese and umami, the British public certainly like to keep mealtimes interesting. But what remains the same, is our love of one particular type of cuisine…



Over the past five years, Mexican food has been searched on average 70% more times than Asian food and 24% more than Italian food in the UK .



Tapping into this trend, Quorn is introducing the new Quorn Cheesy Nacho Nugget, the perfect combo of cheese, spice and crunch from the maker of the nation’s favourite meat free nugget.



Inspired by Instagram where people are creating their own fried chicken nuggets with crushed up tortilla chips, Quorn has made it really easy to get that great flavour-packed, crunchy combo at home, and even better – meat free!



Consumers were all fired up when they tasted :



- 97% of all shoppers thought the product to be new and different



- Over two-thirds said they love the new product!



Gill Riley, Consumer Director at Quorn Foods UK said, “We’re always keeping a close eye on trends, so we can launch the products that we know consumers will love. Our new Cheesy Nacho Nuggs give consumers another ‘delicioso’ reason to buy into meat free by giving them a product they already know and love with a with a delectably crunchy twist.”



Taking only 15 mins in the oven or 10 mins in the air fryer, these are a quick and tasty meal option for any time of day. 51% of consumers agree that convenience and versatility is at the heart of this new product - the perfect tasty treat for dinner, lunch or snacking.



