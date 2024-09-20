**Press Release**



*For Immediate Release*

**Date:** 20th September 2024

**Contact:** Susie@oursorai.com

**Telephone:** +44 7968 102327

**Website:** https://oursorai.com



**London, UK**



This Friday, Kevin Pietersen, founder of Save Our Rhino Africa and India (SORAI) and former international cricketer, will officially launch the SORAI Rangers Programme, a groundbreaking initiative designed to connect individuals from around the world with wildlife conservation efforts in Africa and India. This announcement will mark a significant expansion of SORAI’s mission to protect endangered species, particularly rhinos, from extinction.



The SORAI Ranger Programme invites members of the public to join a global community dedicated to safeguarding some of the planet’s most vulnerable species, for as little as GBP1 per month. By becoming a SORAI Ranger, individuals can actively contribute to ongoing conservation efforts, from funding anti-poaching initiatives to supporting rehabilitation programs for injured and orphaned wildlife.



“We are giving people the opportunity to be directly involved in protecting the keystone species that are vital to the health of ecosystems in Africa and India,” said Pietersen. “Through the SORAI Ranger Programme, we’re building a community of wildlife protectors who will stand together as a human fence against poaching and the illegal wildlife trade.”



Joining Kevin in this project, is Tristan Phipps, a well-known wildlife enthusiast and television personality, who joins the SORAI Rangers program as Head Ranger. His experience as a Safari guide and passion for conservation bring valuable expertise and amplify the message of wildlife protection to a global audience.



"Being part of this initiative is a dream come true. We’re not just creating awareness; we’re mobilising a community that can make real, lasting change for our planet’s most vulnerable species." – Tristan Phipps



Programme Highlights:



- Global Community: Rangers will be part of a worldwide network, united by their commitment to conservation.



- Exclusive Benefits: Members will receive special access to updates on conservation projects, discounts on SORAI merchandise, and opportunities to win exclusive prizes such as signed memorabilia and more.



-Supporting Conservation Efforts: Membership fees will help fund critical initiatives such as anti-poaching patrols, wildlife surveillance technology, and rehabilitation efforts for orphaned rhinos.



This initiative is in line with SORAI's existing partnerships and ongoing conservation projects with partners such as Care for Wild, the world’s largest rhino sanctuary, and technological upgrades in wildlife reserves across South Africa.



The public can sign up for the SORAI Ranger Programme starting this Friday 20th September via the official website. Membership is available for a minimum monthly amount, ensuring that anyone passionate about wildlife can take part in this global conservation effort.



**Join SORAI, Kevin Pietersen & Tristan Phipps in the fight to protect endangered wildlife. Together, we can make a difference.**



For more information on the launch and how to become a SORAI Ranger, visit www.oursorai.com/rangers





---



**About SORAI**

Founded in 2018 by Kevin Pietersen, SORAI is a socially conscious enterprise that collaborates with global brands and communities to fund wildlife conservation projects across Africa and India. The organisation works to raise awareness of endangered species, fund anti-poaching technologies, and support the rehabilitation of animals like rhinos, ensuring they survive and thrive in the wild.



### Ends ###