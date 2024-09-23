Applications for roles in the legal sector have plummeted over the past year, despite stable demand for talent, suggesting the market is feeling the impact of growing skills shortages at a crucial time for the sector. That’s according to the latest insights from the Association of Professional Staffing Companies (APSCo).







The data, provided by Veritone Hire, revealed that the number of people applying for permanent jobs fell by 32% between August 2023 and August 2024. Applications for contract roles were also down during the same timeframe, falling by 19%. According to the statistics, while vacancies are also down year-on-year, they only fell by a marginal 4%. This is indicative or a growing skills gap which comes at a critical time, with reports that the legal market grew by 13% last year, suggesting demand for skills will only grow.







Ann Swain, Global CEO at APSCo, commented:







“The legal sector has had an interesting year so far, with vacancies noting only incremental changes, despite major external events in the UK. However, while there has been a seemingly stable demand for skills amidst reports of an expected uplift in the sector, applications have plummeted, which will ring alarm bells for employers and recruiters. With the arrival of the new Government looking like it will spell major change for many markets, demand for legal talent is likely to intensify. With hirers already contending with dwindling candidate numbers, recruitment in the legal sector is going to become more competitive. Our research suggests that employers are reacting by boosting pay rates, but as we have historically seen, this is not a sustainable approach.”















Press contact



Vickie Collinge



vickie@bluesky-pr.com



01582 790 705







About APSCo



The Association of Professional Staffing Companies (APSCo) is the trade association for the professional recruitment market. APSCo Global comprises APSCo Asia, APSCo Australia, APSCo Deutschland and APSCo United Kingdom as well as APSCo OutSource, the trade body for the RPO and MSP sectors.



Find out more: www.apscouk.org