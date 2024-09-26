Worrying about how your loved ones will manage when you’re no longer around can be a source of anxiety. Planning ahead by having a will in place can help reduce some of this stress. A will is a legally binding document which dictates what happens to your possessions, property and money when you pass away.



Yet, according to The National Will Register, less than half of UK adults have written a will. This October, during Free Wills Month, an award-winning mental health charity is aiming to take the stress out of writing a will as it launches a new and free will writing service. The Charlie Waller Trust has partnered with one of the UKs most trusted will specialists, Farewill, to make it convenient and cost effective.



Here, the Charlie Waller Trust shares five benefits to having an up-to-date will:



It’s easier and more reliable than a conversation

Talking about dying can be a difficult and uncomfortable conversation that some people would prefer not to have with a loved one. A will sets out your wishes in writing and can be drafted in your own time, as well as updated if your wishes or circumstances change. Whilst we would always encourage you to speak with your loved ones, if that feels too difficult a will can potentially save you needing multiple conversations with those closest to you.



It gives you peace of mind

While it can be unpleasant thinking about what will happen when you pass away, creating a will can take as little as 20 minutes, leaving you with the peace of mind that your wishes have been recorded.



It can include your funeral wishes

It’s important to note that funeral wishes aren’t legally binding but you can add them to your will. Consider including your preferences around cremation or burial, songs, flowers and any number of important choices you’d like people to know about. This can be a huge comfort to your loved ones who can be assured they are making the right decisions.



It takes pressure off your loved ones

The sudden upheaval of bereavement can put pressure on loved ones. From planning and paying for the funeral to second-guessing what they should do with belongings and other assets. A will makes things plain and clear, removing some of the additional stress and uncertainty in an already difficult time.



It empowers you to make the choices you want to make

Deciding what happens to your estate is a deeply personal choice and it’s up to you how you split things. A will makes sure that these wishes are actioned after you’ve passed away, whether it’s ensuring specific loved ones receive sentimental belongings, deciding what should happen with your property or making a gift to a cause close to your heart.



The Charlie Waller Trust’s free will writing service is available at https://charliewaller.org.



About the Charlie Waller Trust - We are an award-winning mental health charity, founded by the family of Charlie Waller who sadly took his own life in 1997 whilst suffering from depression. In collaboration with our lived experience partners (children, young people, parents and carers) we work to ‘support the support systems’ around children and young people. We do this both to promote wellbeing and to help those experiencing mental health difficulties. Much of our work takes place in partnership with those who have responsibility for young people – families, schools, colleges, universities, and employers.