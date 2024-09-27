Vitalife WellFest for Kids, the UK’s first Wellness Festival dedicated solely to children, launches this Autumn!



Date for your Diary:

Saturday 12th October, from 2.30 - 5.30PM

Venue: Longacre School, Hullbrook Lane, Shamley Green, Guildford GU5 0NQ



Following King Charles’ recent speech about the importance of children's well-being, the upcoming Vitalife WellFest is set to be a must-attend event for families looking for a holistic approach to the health and well-being of their children.



Scheduled to take place on Saturday, 12th October from 2.30 to 5.30pm, the UK’s first wellness festival dedicated solely to children, aims to be a fun and educational afternoon for all attendees.

This exciting event focuses on empowering children and their families with knowledge on the importance of health and wellness from a young age.



Planned activities at the first Vitalife WellFest for kids include a variety of yoga and mindfulness workshops, including breathwork, affirmations and sound healing; music and movement workshops, such as drumming and street dancing; and a range of mindful arts and crafts.



These workshops aim to provide children with the very necessary tools to regulate and manage their emotions in an immersive and engaging way, to help them more easily navigate the world around them.



The timing of this festival perfectly coincides with King Charles’ announcement of the Children’s Wellbeing Bill, aimed at prioritising the well-being of children within educational and social care systems. This bill seeks to ensure that children are safe, healthy, happy, and treated fairly. The message shared, aligns seamlessly with the mission of Vitalife WellFest - to promote a healthy, happy lifestyle for children in an exciting and interactive manner.



Tickets for the event are priced at £25 per child aged 4-11 years. This includes all workshops and activities as well as a fabulous, FREE goodie bag full of health and wellness gifts!



"We are thrilled to launch Vitalife WellFest for Kids, and offer families a platform to discover the importance of wellness in children” says Anushka Tandon, founder of Vitalife Wellness and the brainchild behind Vitalife WellFest.



"Learning these tools at a young age is essential in today’s world, and our commitment lies in promoting children's well-being through enjoyable and engaging activities."



Keep an eye out for further event updates, including the venue and a detailed schedule of activities.



For any sponsorship opportunities, media inquiries or to arrange an interview, please contact Sarah at vitalifewellnesspr@gmail.com or 07917 840718

Please do not contact the school regarding the festival - all enquiries should be directed to the email address above.