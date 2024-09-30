The Ultimate Expert-Led Christmas Toy Guide for Parents



With Christmas fast approaching, parents face a dizzying array of toy options. That’s where the Good Play Guide comes in. Led by renowned neuro-psychologist and play expert Dr Amanda Gummer, the team has curated a trusted list of top toys for Christmas—each one independently reviewed and play-tested by children. The focus? Fun, ease of use, and skills development, ensuring that every toy not only entertains but also supports a child’s growth.



Dr Gummer’s curated list covers every age and stage, offering parents reliable, stress-free guidance in a busy season filled with endless commercial choices.



Top Picks for Every Age Group

For Babies:



NogginStik Developmental Light-Up Rattle: Engaging babies with lights, sounds, and textures, this rattle promotes sensory development and motor control.



For Toddlers (3+):



Yoto Player and Cards: A screen-free, audio-based tool that encourages creativity, listening skills, and independent play.



Mini Micro Scooter: A lightweight, smooth scooter designed to boost balance and motor skills in toddlers.



For Preschoolers:



My First Scalextric Batwheels Batman vs Robin Race Set: Enhances hand-eye coordination and motor skills through superhero-themed racing fun.



Xetnd Bike: A 3-in-1 bike that evolves from a balance bike to a pedal bike, supporting physical development and confidence.



Mood Bears: Plush toys that help children explore emotions in a comforting, playful way.



MAGNA-TILES® Space Set: A STEAM-based building set that fosters creativity and problem-solving through magnetic construction.



For Early Learners (4+):



Fun to Learn Magazines: These character-filled magazines support literacy, creativity, and independent learning, perfect for stocking fillers.



OllyBall: An indoor-safe, lightweight ball that kids can personalise, helping them develop fine motor skills and stay active.



For Children 5+:



Air Toobz: A STEM toy that introduces children to airflow and physics through hands-on experimentation.



Quickbuild Transport for London Routemaster Bus: A snap-together model that develops fine motor skills while introducing children to British heritage.



Each toy on this list has been vetted by Dr Gummer and her expert team, offering a reliable source of fun, engaging, and developmentally supportive gifts. With the guesswork removed, parents can confidently pick toys that both entertain and help children thrive.



Making Christmas Shopping Easier



This year, skip the overwhelm and trust a selection that’s backed by science and thoroughly tested by real families. From developmental benefits to just plain fun, every toy on this list has something special to offer. With Dr Gummer’s expertise, parents and gifters can be sure to choose gifts that will bring both joy and growth.



For the full article, visit Dr. Gummer’s Top Christmas Picks





About Dr Amanda Gummer



Dr. Amanda Gummer is a neuropsychologist with over 20 years of experience in child development and play. She is the founder and CEO of The Good Play Guide, an independent platform for reviewing children’s toys, apps, and educational products. Dr Gummer holds a PhD in Neuropsychology and is widely recognised as an expert in play and child development. She is the author of Play: Fun Ways to Help Your Child Develop in the First Five Years and serves as an ambassador for the USA’s Toy Industry Association’s Genius of Play initiative.



