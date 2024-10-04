Live casino games have taken the UK online gambling market by storm, driving significant growth in 2024, as detailed in a new report by Kabono.com. Offering a real-time, immersive experience that mirrors traditional brick-and-mortar casinos, these games now account for a substantial portion of the £4 billion gross gambling yield (GGY) in the UK.



Technological advancements such as 4K streaming, mobile optimization, and interactive features have revolutionized player engagement, making live casino games a top choice for UK gamblers. Industry leaders like Evolution Gaming are at the forefront of this trend, reporting revenue surges in live gaming divisions.



The report highlights this growing preference for more authentic, interactive experiences over static online games, cementing live casino games as a key pillar of the UK gambling industry.



