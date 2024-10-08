What would you do if you had unlimited power to solve the world's toughest problems? Sanam Naraghi Anderlini, MBE, asks global experts this very question in her new podcast.



From extremism and polarisation to police violence, wealth inequality, and feminism, each

episode takes a deep dive into the pressing issues of today and offers real solutions from those making a difference.



Join Sanam and her twin daughters as they reimagine a better future, with thought-provoking discussions and insights from leading global experts.



Launching 8th October, If You Were In Charge invites global thought leaders to share the radical solutions they would implement if given unlimited political and financial power. The series is available to listen to here.



In a world full of complex challenges, If You Were In Charge offers a fresh perspective by imagining how the world could be different. Hosted by renowned global peace strategist Sanam Naraghi Anderlini, this thought-provoking new podcast series puts the global innovators and leading activists in the hot seat to propose solutions to some of the biggest issues of our time. Each week, Sanam and her 23-year-old twin daughters, explore a major societal problem, followed by conversations with experts who are actively shaping change.



From climate change and wealth inequality to police violence and feminism, If You Were In Charge is a blend of forward-thinking solutions and personal storytelling. It brings together experts from across the globe who are already implementing cutting-edge strategies to tackle today's pressing issues.



The first episode features Abigail Disney, heiress to the Disney empire, discussing wealth inequality and offering radical ideas to challenge the billionaire class. Following episodes will see Sanam speak to:



Dame Eleanor Jane Milner-Gulland DBE on her insight into preserving biodiversity, addressing the urgent need for action to save our planet’s ecosystems.



Alex Crawford OBE, Special Correspondent at Sky News on war reporting and the rising threat to journalists in crisis zones - from Gaza to Afghanistan, Iran, China and even the UK.



Kelly Ghaiser, Founder of the Bjian Ghaisar Foundation sharing her plan to reduce police impunity for violence, following her heartbreaking journey of fighting for justice after her son was unlawfully killed by park police in Washington DC.



This isn't your typical podcast about problems - it's about solutions. Sanam Naraghi Anderlini brings over 20 years of experience as a peace strategist, having worked on conflicts and peacebuilding initiatives with the UN, civil society, and governments. With her daughters, she adds a personal touch, discussing her concerns for the future they face and seeking expert advice on how to create a better world for the next generation.





Speaking on the series, Sanam says:



“For every major problem out in the world, there are solutions and great people tackling them. In this podcast, we focus on what we can do, the available solutions and the people leading the way. I want listeners to know that these people exist, they care , they are currently taking action and making an impact. They cope with the severity and urgency of the crises they face, through a mix of care, commitment, seriousness, knowledge of facts, and amazing humanity and humour.



I hope these conversations bring positivity about the future and combat cynicism and any hopelessness - especially for Gen Z and higher education students. Unlike past generations, they have the tools in their hands to organise locally and globally, and work for change from outside the systems of power.

We owe our kids a better future. By sharing my guests’ personal stories, their work and their insight, I hope we can inspire the next generation and give them a decent head start.”



Tune into the premiere of If You Were In Charge on 8th October here, and catch new episodes weekly. Available on all major podcast platforms. Press images are available here.



-ENDS-



Notes to editors





For further details, interviews, or media enquiries, please contact:

Sabrina Johnson, Pow PR. sabrina@powpr.co.uk



About Sanam Naraghi Anderlini, MBE



Sanam Naraghi Anderlini, MBE, is a peace strategist, founder, and CEO of the International Civil Society Action Network (ICAN). Iranian-British, she has spent nearly three decades working on global conflicts, peacebuilding, and crises with governments, the UN, and local civil society. She was a 2024 Richard von Weizsacker Fellow at the Robert Bosch Academy and in 2020, she was awarded an MBE for her services to international peacebuilding and women’s rights.



Throughout her career, Sanam has spearheaded groundbreaking initiatives, including being a civil society leader in drafting the UN Security Council Resolution 1325 on Women, Peace, and Security. She also leads the Women’s Alliance for Security Leadership (WASL), connecting women-led organisations across 43 countries to prevent violence and promote peace. Through ICAN she has raised and disbursed over $10M to women’s peacebuilding organisations globally. In August 2021 she led ICAN’s efforts to assist Afghan women peacebuilders, police officers and others at risk from the Taliban. She has numerous publications including her book, ‘Women Building Peace, What they do, Why it Matters.



Production Company



If You Were In Charge is produced by Africa Digital Audio (ADA) Productions, a podcast company founded by a team of former editors and presenters from the BBC African service. The podcast is executive produced by Pearse Lynch, former Editor of the BBC’s Focus on Africa and Executive Producer of The Comb, Africa Today, and The Real Story podcasts. The podcast is sponsored by the Robert Bosch Academy and the International Civil Society Action Network (ICAN).