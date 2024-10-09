As the weather gets wetter and the temperature gets colder, new research finds that much like a comforting cuppa, women say they feel the most warmth when giving compliments (39%), rather than receiving them (6%).



Women across the UK identified high hopes for the future of kindness in a recent survey commissioned by chai brand Tea India.



Although 80% of women believe society has become less kind, 90% actively give compliments or perform acts of kindness regularly - whether hourly, daily, or weekly. In fact, 74% agree that kindness, like a muscle, strengthens with practice.



Despite 43% acknowledging that receiving compliments boosts confidence, the act of spreading positivity seems to offer even greater fulfilment, with a huge 55% of women prioritising kindness to others over themselves, while only 6% put themselves first.



While 36% of women describe kindness as “damn hot”, most prefer compliments about their personality over appearance, with only 14% saying they’d rather receive appearance-based compliments, according to the survey of over 2,000 respondents.



Naomi McCann, Marketing Manager at Tea India, noted: "It’s clear that amongst women, kindness is highly valued. Whether it's offering a simple cup of tea or a compliment, these small acts of warmth are something we should do more of every day. We’re encouraging the nation to ‘chai to be kind’ each and every day"



A final take away from the survey is the perceived value of compliments. Women estimated the worth of a genuine compliment at a striking £30.10, showing small acts of kindness can go a long way.



Neuroscientist, Nicole Vignola, says “We all value kindness, and therefore, it would be in our best interest to learn how to be kinder, for others and for ourselves. Kindness activates the brain's reward pathways. Not only do we make others feel good when we are kind, but we also boost our own well-being.



“Acts of kindness can lead to a release of "feel-good" neurotransmitters like oxytocin and serotonin which help to reinforce the behaviour and help break down barriers between people. By being kind to others, we feel good about ourselves, and others feel good too! It’s a positive feedback loop. Now we just need to encourage people to be kinder so that we can start this snowball effect, and that can all start with something as simple as making someone a cup of tea.”



Research of 2,000 British adults was commissioned by Tea India and was conducted by Obsurvant in September 2024.





