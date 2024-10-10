From November 17 to 23, 2024, Porto Business School will organize an International Week in Hong Kong and Macau. This unique initiative will provide an immersive experience focused on exploring business opportunities in the region, with sessions held at local schools, company visits, and networking opportunities for a group of executives.



The International Week in Hong Kong and Macau is being organized in collaboration with three leading institutions in Asia: CUHK Business School at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, the Faculty of Business at the University of Macau, and the City University of Macau.



Throughout the International Week, participants will attend lectures on topics such as the Chinese economy, e-commerce, and consumer behavior. In addition, they will have the opportunity to visit local companies, participate in executive seminars, and engage with industry leaders to gain insights into doing business in China. There will also be a chance to take part in a cultural tour of Macau, allowing participants to connect with Chinese history and culture, while enjoying the historic and local charm of this fascinating city.



With thriving economies, a vast consumer base, and a rapidly evolving business landscape, Hong Kong and Macau offer a unique opportunity for entrepreneurs and businesses looking to expand their horizons. The distinctive business environments of both cities provide a deeper understanding of global trade and finance.



About Porto Business School:

Porto Business School is an internationally recognized business school with 35 years of history and a consistent presence in the Financial Times rankings since 2011. The school is part of an elite group of institutions whose MBAs hold international accreditations from AMBA, AACSB, and EFMD.



At its core, the school maintains a strong connection between academia and some of the leading Portuguese and multinational companies operating in Portugal. Its global outlook is reflected in many ways, from the multicultural environment in the classroom to its programs focused on internationalization and the organization of international weeks in various parts of the world (Europe, the US, India, or China).



For more information, contact: chloe@bluesky-pr.com.