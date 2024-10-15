Storydo is designed to strengthen children’s identity by showing them loved and secure at the heart of their family.

Storydo is a groundbreaking platform that uses innovative software that makes it easy for all parents to create a bespoke book for their child that tells their unique family story.



The finished hardcover, A4 book captures the child’s story from grandparents, pregnancy and birth, right through to the family’s best holidays. Storydo books include all the people, places and activities that are important in the child’s life and are for all types of families, from solo to nuclear to blended.





How Storydo works



Customers choose a design, answer tailored questions and upload photos to create their book. The software that powers the Storydo Bookbuilder ‘writes’ text based on the answers and creates pages that users can edit as they go along. Respondents follow prompts and rarely have to write more than a few words, making it an easy process, even for people who are not used to writing. There are thousands of possible pathways through the book, depending on each family’s setup, so it really can tell every family’s unique family story, allowing the parents to decide what they would like to share. Once finished, the high-quality, hardcover A4 book is printed and posted.





The benefits of Storydo



Storydo is designed to strengthen children’s identity by showing them loved and secure at the heart of their family. They validate each child’s lived experience and family set-up by showing them in a book, which research suggests helps children with self-esteem. Furthermore the books encourage family storytelling, which has been shown to make families closer and more resilient, and support the emotional as well as cognitive development of children.



Making a Storydo book is not just beneficial for the children: the many families that made a book during the extensive user testing said that making a book made them feel good about their family, and that it told their family story well.



Experts helped with the language, particularly explaining the more complex subjects, such as adoption, bereavement and gamete donation. Furthermore, the books have been designed to not just normalise but celebrate diverse families, such as single, same-sex and blended families.





About the founders



Storydo was founded by two mums, Sonja and Nina, who wanted to use the storytelling skills they honed in the corporate publishing world to make a difference. They found that most families had tens of thousands of family photos, which were never printed, and often forgotten. In lockdown, they developed a revolutionary way of using these images and memories to craft the family narrative in a way that is accessible to everyone.





A bit more about Storydo



* They are inclusive and work for all family setups

* Developed with experts

* The high-quality, A4, hardcover books typically contain between 60-90 pages, depending on the pathway and what the customer chooses to include

* Price 69 GBP(similar to making an equivalent photobook on the larger consumer photobook platforms)



Please contact sonja@storydo.co.uk for case studies, or if you would like a voucher to make a press copy to review Storydo books



Contact: sonja@storydo.co.uk

storydo.co.uk

Short video introducing Storydo