Financial Times: The Global Executive MBA at NEOMA Business School in the World’s Top 50



NEOMA Business School’s GEMBA programme has maintained its position at 46th in the 2024 "Executive MBA" ranking, published on Monday, 14th October by the Financial Times.



Designed for professionals with at least five years of experience, this programme continues to demonstrate its excellence in this prestigious list, which ranks 100 institutions worldwide.



The ranking highlights several key strengths of the Global Executive MBA, including:



• Share of courses focused on CSR: 9th worldwide

• Carbon footprint (new criterion): 19th worldwide

• Proportion of international students: 21st worldwide

• Professional experience before the EMBA: 29th worldwide



"The fact that our Global Executive MBA remains in the Top 50 globally in this benchmark ranking is very encouraging," says Delphine Manceau, Dean of NEOMA.



"This achievement will further strengthen our reputation for excellence on the international academic stage and reinforce our commitment to lifelong learning for executives and leaders."



/ENDS



