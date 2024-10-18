Classic Antique Fairs celebrates Christmas by launching their second Christmas Fair at the NEC in Birmingham, located in Hall Ten, on Friday 29th November until Sunday 1st December. (Opening Times 10am – 5pm Friday and Saturday, 10am – 4pm on Sunday. – Hall Ten is located on Pendigo Way, Marston Green, Birmingham B40 1NT.)



Classic Antique Fairs at the NEC offers the ideal venue for Christmas shopping either to find the perfect present for family and friends or to fill a gap in your own collection. The Fair offers over 70 dealers from virtually every county in the UK, as well as London, Scotland and Wales. Dealers from BADA, LAPADA and CINOA trade associations are well represented, ensuring expertise in all fields. The Fair is virtually full with a few spare stands available for dealers keen for pre-Christmas sales.



Pre-Christmas shoppers will be able to browse from the Roman period to the 1950s. A selection of disciplines and dealers include Tribal Art from Ian Shaw Tribal; Treen from Newsum Antiques; Jewellery from Plaza Jewellery, and Sue Brown amongst others; Glass from Mark J West; Ceramics from Scottow Antiques, Porcelain from Marmaduke’s Emporium; Furniture from Ellis Fine Art ; Silver from Stephen Kalms Antiques; Watches from Scarab and Les Petits Tresors; Clocks from Kembery Antique Clocks; Tea Caddies from Mark Goodger Antiques. Select some fine art from Hickmet Fine Arts, Cambridge Fine Art and Garret and Hurst Sculpture. Design from the Art Deco period with Solo Antiques, Andrew Muir Decorative Arts and Design is well represented as is Scandinavian Design with Dansk Silver and Scottish and Scandinavian Design.



John Andrews of Classic Antique Fairs, comments: “The November Fair at the NEC offers high quality pieces from every discipline to the discerning collector or the occasional bargain hunter. The ideal opportunity to indulge your Christmas spirit.”



To ensure you get a stand at the November Fair at the NEC please contact David Evrall through www.classicantiquefairs.co.uk or DavidE@inlocoevents.co.uk





For further information: Press:

www.classicantiquefairs.co.uk

David Evrall (Inloco Events) Russell Cassleton Elliott

E: DavidE@inlocoevents.co.uk E: russell@cassletonelliott.com

T: +44(0)7789 502027 T: +44(0)7808 403 963

John Andrews

E: classicantiquefairs@btinternet.com

T: +44(0)7395 056393



Classic Antique Fairs have brought back the prestigious Antique and Arts Fairs that are synonymous with the Midlands and the NEC. With up to 100 specialist dealers planned for each Fair offering a wide variety of high-quality pieces for the discerning collector to the occasional bargain hunter.



Complimentary tickets are available from the website: www.classicantiquefairs.co.uk

https://www.instagram.com/classicantiquefairs/

https://www.facebook.com/classicantiquefairs