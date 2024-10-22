Skip navigation
Good Morning,

Please find attached a full press release, outlining all that Great Scotland Yard Hotel has to offer this festive Season.

With a bespoke collection of Christmas menus, a sumptuous multi-sensory Festive Afternoon Tea, and a roaring New Year’s Eve party, Great Scotland Yard Hotel remains the place to celebrate during the festive months.

www.hyatt.com/en-US/hotel/england-united-kingdom/great-scotl...

Address: 3-5 Great Scotland Yard, London, SW1A 2HN
Social Media: @gsy_london

PRESS ENQUIRIES
emma@poshcockney.co.uk

Images for Download: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1HfgZhGbFLYgc_Yc4ZxtI...

