A World-First From Hyalure



Erelle CMC from Hyalure. The name you need on your radar. This next-generation dermal filler represents a significant advancement in aesthetic medicine, combining the volumising quality of dermal fillers with anti-ageing properties… for long-lasting, natural-looking, multi-faceted results never attainable before.



And it only gets more exciting…



Not only is Erelle CMC the first dermal filler with anti-ageing properties… but it’s also safer for the patient, is able to create more volume than traditional HA dermal filler, can be placed closer to the bone to create projection like never before AND it promises to never migrate… but can be safely dissolved, should you wish to go down that route in the future. Sign us UP!

It’s the perfect multi-tasker - particularly well suited for more mature skin types who would benefit from the additional lift and volume the product can achieve, with its next-generation anti-ageing properties.



Hyalure: Innovating, Elevating & Refining The Landscape Of Cosmetic Injectables



Erelle CMC (Carboxymethylcellulose) is a state-of-the-art dermal filler designed to restore volume, smooth fine lines and enhance facial contours. Unlike traditional hyaluronic acid fillers, Erelle CMC utilises a unique, world-first carboxymethylcellulose-based formula that provides superior durability and enhanced biocompatibility, ensuring safe and natural results that last up to 18 months.



The first and only pure CMC cross-linked in the world



Key benefits of Erelle CMC include:



Long-lasting results: Erelle CMC has staying power - it can last significantly longer than traditional fillers, reducing the need for frequent touch-ups



Natural-looking: With its smooth, malleable texture, Erelle CMC integrates seamlessly with the skin for subtle, natural facial rejuvenation

Safe and biocompatible: Made with non-animal and non-bacterial derived ingredients, Erelle CMC is hypoallergenic and biocompatible, making it suitable for a wide range of patients. Cross-linked sodium carboxymethylcellulose plant without added synthetic substances



Cost effective: long-lasting results that won’t migrate, making Erelle CMC a practical and cost-effective solution in the long term. Erelle Volume does not migrate from the implant site and is slowly reabsorbed over time



Integrated Lidocaine: In addition, Erelle CMC’s formula has the added benefit of lidocaine, making your injectable treatment virtually pain-free

Protein-free: Erelle CMC sets itself apart from other hyaluronic acid dermal filler by being proudly free of bacterial endotoxin residues and proteins. This minimises the risk of local tissue reactions and post-injection immunogenic effects

Innovating in Aesthetic Medicine



With the launch of Erelle CMC, Hyalure continues to push the boundaries of innovation in dermal fillers, offering products that not only address common signs of ageing but which do so in a way that enhances the body’s natural beauty. Erelle CMC is ideal for clients looking for a premium, multi-faceted solution to volume loss, fine lines and sagging skin - particularly in areas like the cheeks, jawline and nasolabial folds.

“Hyalure’s goal has always been to provide the most advanced and effective solutions for anti-ageing and volume loss,” reveals Matteo Belamhawal, founder of Hyalure, “And Erelle CMC is the result of years of research and development. This filler is a world-first - a real game-changer for both clients and practitioners, offering exceptional longevity, natural results and the highest safety standards.”



