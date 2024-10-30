London, 30 October 2024 – Foodsteps, a leading food sustainability platform, announces the launch of its Scope 3 Assessments to help food businesses meet rigorous sustainability reporting standards more easily and affordably. With new sustainability regulations like the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD), California's Climate Corporate Data Accountability Act (SB253), and the IFRS S2 requiring detailed emissions reporting across Scopes 1, 2, and 3, food companies face mounting pressure to ensure transparency in their environmental impact.

Research shows that up to 95% of a food company’s carbon footprint comes from Scope 3 emissions (those related to supply chain activities). Foodsteps now offers an industry-leading solution designed specifically for the food industry. The assessments give food companies granular carbon measurements that meet reporting requirements while also providing actionable insights for targeted decarbonisation.

Stephanie Pereira, Climate & Environment Impact Analyst at Compass Group UK&I, emphasised the impact of Foodsteps’ services: “Foodsteps analysed 1.7 million rows of food and beverage data with Compass. The insights from Foodsteps contributed to the development of Compass' Transition Plan, which is aligned to the goals of the UK government’s Transition Plan Taskforce. Based on this successful experience, we partnered with Foodsteps once again to measure our FY24 food and beverage data. By working with Foodsteps on Scope 3 Assessments and recipe measurement, Compass has made evidence-based ingredient choices and utilised menu modelling to inform decisions, empowering stakeholders to drive change within their sectors.”

Foodsteps’ Scope 3 Assessments simplify regulatory compliance, such as with the CSRD, by reducing costs and enhancing data accuracy. Backed by a robust database of over 40,000 emissions factors and expert support from in-house data scientists, Foodsteps delivers reliable Scope 3 data tailored to the food industry. Beyond compliance, its assessments reveal emissions hotspots in supply chains, enabling businesses to make targeted reductions and rely less on costly offsets. Trusted by brands like KFC, Ella’s Kitchen, and Compass Group, Foodsteps has proven success in elevating sustainability credentials for leading food businesses.

Foodsteps Founder and Director, Anya Doherty said, “Decarbonising our food systems requires significant work, and Scope 3 data is key to unlocking this potential. With increasing regulatory demands for precise supply chain reporting, the food and beverage industry urgently needs accurate, comprehensive data. Foodsteps is proud to bring to market the first purpose-built solution for the food industry to tackle the complex but necessary exercise of measuring and reporting on Scope 3 emissions.”

With the launch of Scope 3 Assessments, Foodsteps supports food businesses in navigating sustainability reporting mandates while actively advancing decarbonisation goals. Food companies are encouraged to explore how Foodsteps’ assessments can ease regulatory burdens and build long-term value at www.foodsteps.earth.



About Foodsteps:

Foodsteps is on a mission to empower the food industry to accelerate its journey to net zero.

Our specialised food sustainability platform and in-house experts provide instant access to industry-leading data and insights that food services companies and food manufacturers can trust to accurately measure, reduce and report their environmental impact. With Foodsteps, food businesses reduce the costs and risks of their net zero transition, and improve sales as a result. Founded in 2019, Foodsteps was acquired by Registrar Corp in 2024.