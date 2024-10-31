London, UK – October 31, 2024 — Following today’s budget announcement by Chancellor Rachel Reeves for an additional £22.6 billion to reinforce the NHS, 18 Week Support (18WS) has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting the NHS’ aim to reduce waiting lists and deliver an extra 40,000 appointments, scans and operations every week. Using their extensive and experienced clinical teams, 18WS can deploy teams of clinical and operational staff to work at NHS sites to deliver surgical and diagnostic appointments and elective services in evenings and weekends, helping reduce waiting times.







“It’s fantastic to see the government prioritising support for the NHS,” says Josh Collins, CEO of 18 Week Support. “At 18WS, we stand ready to help increase surgical and diagnostic capacity by bringing in teams of highly qualified clinicians to substantially reduce patient waiting lists. We’re committed to supporting the NHS in a way that maximises efficiency and productivity and provides services below NHS tariffs, which benefits patients, NHS trusts and UK taxpayers.”







The NHS faces challenges in expanding service capacity outside standard hours and cannot meet this demand alone in the short term. It is only through system and nation-wide collaboration with trusted partners like 18WS that the NHS can achieve these goals. Through these partnerships, 18WS provides a cost-effective solution by running services below the national tariff, ensuring value for taxpayers while maintaining quality care through excellence in clinical governance.







What is Insourcing?



Insourcing helps NHS Trusts cut waiting lists, treat patients quickly, and tackle the elective backlog. Insourcing teams work in existing NHS estate and utilise NHS equipment that would otherwise be unused, helping trusts treat more patients and prevent further build-up. This benefits patients who can be treated more quickly in a local NHS environment that they are familiar with, ultimately helping them to lead healthier lives.







Insourcing helps maximise NHS efficiency without further expensive investment in additional equipment or estates, ensuring that patients are treated more quickly instead of waiting for months or even years.







About 18WS



18 Week Support aims to improve patient care and outcomes by helping the NHS reduce waiting lists. Our teams are formed by best-in-class consultants, nurses, HCAs, administrators and operational staff who are used to working in busy NHS trust environments. They are fully trained and committed to providing the highest possible level of care for patients.







Founded in 2014 by Dr. Conal Perrett - an eminent Dermatologist - for 10 years, we have helped NHS Trusts reduce their referral to treatment (RTT) times and meet their diagnostics and cancer targets. We provide a range of treatments, including endoscopy, general surgery, ophthalmology, gynaecology, orthopaedics, dermatology, radiology, and urology. Our services include triage and clinical assessment of patients, clinically appropriate diagnostics and treatment, provision of onward referral or discharge, and follow-up appointments.







As a clinically led business, we work under the Trusts’ governance and integrate with the Trusts’ IT systems, meaning the patient is kept within the Trust, allowing full clinical oversight.







18 Week Support