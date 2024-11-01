Aylesbury, 31st October 2024: h-trak is delighted that its patient-centric inventory management and point of use data capture solution has been awarded onto the Crown Commercial Services’ G-Cloud 14 Framework, Lot 2: Cloud software (reference RM1557.14).



In use by leading NHS acute trusts and private healthcare organisations to enhance patient safety, the h-trak solution captures GS1 barcodes to accurately identify products and medical devices used in surgical and interventional procedures. With its ‘collect once, use often’ philosophy, h-trak enables the recording of the four ‘P’s which form the core aims of the NHS Scan4Safety programme: People, Products, Place and Process.



Inventory management and stock replenishment are based on actual usage, not just empty shelves, minimising over- and under-stock situations.



When combined with other data captured in the system such as timing points, staff attendance and procedure types, h-trak also provides a rich source of procedure information, including procedure costs – and can integrate with local procurement and PLICs systems. From a clinical perspective, accurate implant data can be transferred to the patient’s electronic record.

As well as the obvious patient safety benefits, Finance, Clinical and Procurement managers in hospitals use the data to achieve considerable cost efficiencies in reducing levels of inventory, automate time consuming manual tasks, release time for greater patient care and instigate clinical process improvements.



h-trak’s Software-as-a-Service (Saas) model, utilising market leading cloud services, reduces costs by eliminating on-premise infrastructure and maintenance.



When asked about the benefits of the successful G Cloud 14 award submission, Kirk Kikirekov, Managing Director of h-trak UK stated ‘Clinical Directors, Patient Safety Champions, Heads of Procurement and Directors of Finance in hospitals can use the framework call-off agreement for setting up their contracts with us, rather than undertaking an often lengthy and costly tender process. This additional route to market will enable trusts to progress more efficiently with their patient safety aspirations; medical device improvement initiatives and GS1 transformations as well as their cost efficiency plans.’



To date h-trak is in use in more than 1,000 procedure rooms and 80 hospitals in Australia, New Zealand, UK and Germany and has enabled over 5 million procedures to be fully costed globally.



For more information about h-trak visit www.htrak.com or contact Nick Roots, Business Development Manager, h-trak by email at info@htrak.com or call 07432 046 079.



