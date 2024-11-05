KAWAII HOE is set to release a festive new track, “i choose you (swipe!!)”

Rising pop/electro artist KAWAII HOE is capturing international attention with their debut album, The Reality, which has recently achieved impressive chart success on Apple Music’s Electronic Album Chart, it earns their first Top 5 in Ireland and climbing to Number 2 in Hong Kong. Known for their genre-blending, AI-driven production, KAWAII HOE is fast becoming a standout voice in modern pop music.



The Reality combines bright melodies with thought-provoking lyrics, exploring themes of identity, fantasy, and reality. Featuring hit singles like “What If I’m Rich & Famous,” the album has quickly found an enthusiastic audience, particularly in Ireland and Hong Kong, where it continues to rise on the charts.



Adding to the momentum, KAWAII HOE’s music has also gained significant traction on TikTok, especially in Indonesia, where over 30,000 videos featuring their songs have collectively amassed over 19 million views and 715,000 likes. This strong engagement on social media is propelling KAWAII HOE’s music to new listeners around the world.



Now, just in time for the holidays, KAWAII HOE is set to release a festive new track, “i choose you (swipe!!)”, blending catchy beats with playful lyrics about finding love in the digital age. This Christmas single brings a fresh, modern twist to the holiday spirit, perfect for listeners looking for something unique this season.



KAWAII HOE on their new single:

“‘i choose you (swipe!!)’ is my playful take on finding love in today’s digital age, especially during the holidays when everyone’s looking for that extra bit of warmth and connection. It’s a song for anyone who’s been scrolling and hoping, combining the spirit of the season with the thrill of swiping.”



As KAWAII HOE’s fanbase continues to grow across borders, their unique approach to music, driven by AI innovation and fearless self-expression, is making waves in the industry. With The Reality charting in Top 10 positions globally and a fresh holiday single on the way, KAWAII HOE is an artist to watch.



Watch the festive lyrics video now on YouTube: https://youtu.be/6w4E9Lcasfw



Listen to “i choose you (swipe!!)” on all streaming platforms from 8 November: https://too.fm/swipe



About KAWAII HOE

KAWAII HOE is an emerging pop/electro artist based in Wexford, Ireland, known for their distinctive blend of pop, electro, and AI-driven production. Their debut album, The Reality, has captivated audiences internationally, earning top spots on the charts in both Ireland and Hong Kong.

