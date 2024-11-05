People over the age of 50 in the USA are more likely to be depressed when using social media, especially at times of isolation and crisis, finds research from the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore.



The study, conducted by Professor Himanshu Rai, Director, IIM Indore, as well as his fellow researchers, using data from a nationally representative dataset taken from the USA, found that the passive use of social media – especially during times lacking connection such as the pandemic – increased human misery in those over the age of 50.



Research on the matter commonly concludes that active social media use – characterised by participation, posting content, and building social capital – enhances feelings of connectedness within a social group, and reduces feelings of loneliness.



Research also commonly concludes that passive use of social media – characterised by scrolling and consuming without participation – leads to depression.



However, Rai and his fellow researchers found that all social media use is positively associated with depression among over 50s, irrespective of race, at times of stress.



Resorting to social media and considering it a substitute for real-world connection will likely lead to severe issues such as increased depression and anxiety.



At times of high stress or during instances of social distancing, social media use by over 50s goes up. At these times it becomes even more important for over 50s to use social media in a way that does not lead to worsening mental health.



The study was published in Behaviour & Information Technology.



