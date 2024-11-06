There's more to games than meets the eye.



Gathering around the tabletop for a game is a highlight for many of us these days, and particularly so in the festive season. But, these times spent connecting are more than just great fun, says ITV This Morning’s Dr Zoe Williams.



“Looking back, we would all sit around the TV to watch the big movie at Christmastime, but times have changed. With so many ways that members of the family are accessing media, things have become more disconnected,” said Dr Zoe. "Games are more than ever a great way to bring generations together, and if the big day can sometimes bring some family tensions, they’re also a great way to break the ice and keep positive energy flowing.”



Time spent playing games can bring many other benefits too, from reducing screen time to de-stressing and keeping brains active. Here, Dr Zoe Williams shares more of the benefits of games:



- The benefits of switching off from day-to-day stresses are well known. Games that bring your focus to the here-and-now offer an informal mindfulness practice that will encourage a sense of well-being.



- 'Laughter is the best medicine' is a popular saying for good reason. Getting together with a group of friends or family and giggling your way through a game offers health benefits long after the game is over.



- The sense of achievement that comes from completing a game, not necessarily winning (!) gives that little dopamine boost that will lift your mood and confidence.



- Human connection is so important in this digital age. In an age where life is led so often behind a screen, playing a game face-to-face around a table offers that all-important human connection.



- The various gameplay mechanics in games may improve memory, logical thinking, spatial awareness and so many other skills – for players of all ages.



In the mood to take to the tabletop? Here are some top playful picks from Ravensburger...



Best Game for family fun

Mycelia

This beautifully illustrated game offers an introduction to deckbuilding play and younger players will love the interactivity of the forest shrine. Clear your game card of the sparkling dewdrops to win the game. Winner of Best Family Game in the UK Games Expo awards and the Imagination Gaming Awards, this game will have you absorbed in magical fun whether you play solo or with others. Suitable for players from age 9 to adult. RRP 27.99GBP



Best Game for giggles

Oh My Pigeons!

Flock around the table for birdbrained antics in this fun party game. Be the first to fill your park bench with pigeons to win. Play your cards carefully and you might steal birds from your opponents – but watch out, they might get to ‘flick the poo’ to knock pigeons off your bench too! 2 – 5 players age 8 to adult. RRP 18.99GBP



Best Game for kids

Garden Heist

Racoon versus gardener in this tabletop translation of hide and seek. The box transforms into a house with curtained window. One player will be the gardener while the other players take on the part of raccoons. While the gardener is not looking, the raccoons must make their way up the garden to trash bin paradise, hiding behind obstacles as they go. Who will be victorious? 2 – 4 players age 6+. RRP 24.99GBP



Best Game for Disney fans

Disney Lorcana Gateway

Designed as the perfect introduction to the bestselling Disney Lorcana Trading Card Game, players can assemble their favourite Disney characters and race to earn magical story stars! In this fun fantasy game, you use magical ink to summon characters and gather story lore to win! The Lorcana Gateway set contains everything you and a friend need to start playing the immersive trading card game, including a game board, 2 starting decks, 4 additional card packs and gameplay accessories! With a guidebook, rulebook and quick tips inside, you can start playing right out of the box: no experience needed! 2 players age 8 to adult. RRP 22.99GBP



Best Game for a big crowd

That’s Not a Hat 2

In this quick to play card game, you’ll be ‘gifting’ your competitors a range of objects. But, as the items are face down and get passed around the table in all directions, will you remember which item is where? Forget what’s hidden on a card and you’ll have to use your bluffing skills; if you’re called out by an opponent, you’ll get a penalty. 3 to 8 players age 8 to adult. RRP 7.99GBP



Best Game for team work

Chronicles of Light: Darkness Falls (Disney)

Take on the part of a Disney or Pixar heroine in this cooperative game. As a team, you’ll work together to defeat the darkness spreading across the land – using each player's unique abilities as you go. 2 to 4 players from age 8 to adult. RRP 29.99GBP



For further comments or to request game samples please contact:

Charlotte Bird

Ravensburger PR Manager

Charlotte.bird@ravensburger.com