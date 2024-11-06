Brand-new immersive whisky event comes to London showcasing award winning distilleries from around the world launching 15 November 2024, Spitalfields, East London, UK.



This inaugural event, hosted by the prestigious IWSC (The International Wine and Spirits Competition), invites whisky enthusiasts and curious newcomers alike to indulge in a global tasting adventure featuring award-winning distilleries.



Get ready to sip and savour exceptional whiskies from over ten countries, including iconic regions including Scotland, USA, Japan, New Zealand, South Africa, Taiwan, Sweden, Finland, and India.



Event Details:

• When: Friday, November 15 and Saturday, November 16, 2024

• Time: Doors open from 14:00 - 20:00, Friday and 13:00 - 19:00, Saturday

• Tickets: Starting at just £25.00, tickets include access to masterclasses, insightful talks and complimentary cocktail.



Visitor Experience:

• Exclusive Tastings: Dive into a curated selection of award-winning whiskies, each with a narrative steeped in heritage and craftsmanship.

• Expert Masterclasses: Engage with industry luminaries as they share their knowledge and passion for whisky, perfect for both seasoned connoisseurs and those just starting their journey.

• Interactive Workshops: Participate in hands-on sessions that will refine your palate and deepen your appreciation for this beloved spirit.

Christelle Guibert, CEO of IWSC & Club Oenologique, says: "We are excited to unite a diverse array of brands under one roof, providing an exceptional opportunity for whisky lovers to explore a vast selection, including many of our IWSC Gold winners.”



Finally, The Little Whisky Shop will have a pop-up at the event offering favourite brands to take home or pick up as the perfect gift for the upcoming holiday season.



Look out for standout IWSC Gold winners such as multi-award winners Three Ships (South Africa), Paul John (India), Nc’nean (Scotland), Wan Ja Shan Distillery (Taiwan) and Four Roses (USA) — each offering a unique story and taste that will elevate your whisky game.



Join us, for this extraordinary celebration of whisky and discover flavours that will linger long after the last sip.



Whether you’re a devoted fan or a curious newcomer, The World Whisky Experience promises to be an unforgettable adventure!



Notes for Editors

• ‘last pour’ is 15 minutes prior to the session end time

• All attendees must be 21 or over – photo ID is required

• This venue has disabled access to both floors via a lift

Brands in attendance

• Compass Box • Teerenpeli Brewery & Distillery • Brave New Spirits • King's Family Distillery

• Halewood • Curraghmore Whiskey • Adelphi Distillery • Kavalan Distillery

• Craftwork • Liquoristerie de Provence • Loch Lomond • Paul John

• NcNean • CaskX, Bardstown Edition • Three Ships; Bain's • Carpathian

• Runway 28 • Ahascragh Distillers LTD • John Dewar & Sons • Glen Moray Distillery

• Holyrood • Kentucky Peerless Distilling Co. • Cotswold Distillery • Pokeno Whisky Co.

• Harris Distillery • Virginia Distillery Company • Spirit Cartel • The M&H Distillery

• Whisky 1901 • Wan Ja Shan Distillery – Taiwan • Cedar Ridge Distillery • Stauning Whisky

• 1856 Premium Aged Whiskey • Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey • Mackmyra Svensk Whisky • Revelation Single Malt Whisky



The World Whisky Experience

The World Whisky Experience is owned by IWSC and Club Oenologique following the acquisition of the London’s Whisky Lounge event. The World Whisky Experience aims to bring a one stop shop, immersive and educational experience of the top-rated bourbon, scotch and blended whiskies from around the world to visitors. The aim is to expand whisky lover’s palates and introduce new types of whisky brands from around the world.



IWSC

Since 1969, IWSC has set the global benchmark for quality wine, spirits, and other drinks categories. Known as the "Olympics of the drinks industry" they evaluate over 12,000 entries annually from more than 90 countries.



IWSC stands out for expert judging, consistent attention, comprehensive categories and global recognition. For producers, they offer benchmarking, recognition, and business connections. For consumers, IWSC medals guide excellence in a wide selection of drinks. As part of The Conversion Group, their mission is to use competition as a catalyst for community and connection across all levels within the industry.



Club Oenologique

Club Oenologique is a premium lifestyle publication for curious and discerning wine and spirits lovers. Renowned for inspiring stories and trusted expertise, they connect people to the joys of the world, through the lens of wine, spirits and other interesting drinks.



The Little Whisky Shop

The Little Whisky Shop, a small independent retailer, specialising in Whisky and other craft spirits, opened 5th June 2018 in Stockbridge Hampshire, with one mission: “to bring a dedicated, specialist Whisky Shop to Hampshire”.



Priding themselves on creating an experience to remember and building long term relationships with their customers. The Little Whisky Shop wants people to also visit The Spirit Warehouse (sister to The Little Whisky Shop) because they know they will find what they are looking for either on our shelves and if not, knowing they will help them find it. If the product isn’t in stock, they will try to source it for you at the best price they can.