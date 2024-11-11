A Digitally-Activated NATO ensures data success; secure, real-time collaborations and operational resilience, vital in today’s interconnected world

Norfolk, Virginia – 8 November 2024



NATO Allied Command Transformation (ACT) recently hosted an intensive, week-long series of workshops entitled Commanding the Future: Forging New Capabilities, led by Professor Sam Medhat, CEO of the UK's Institute of Innovation and Knowledge Exchange and Senior Mentor for NATO ACT. Held from 4–8 November 2024 in Norfolk, Virginia, the programme aimed to empower NATO’s Flag Officers and General Officers (FOGOs) with advanced frameworks and cutting-edge tools to guide NATO’s digital evolution.



Centred on the theme “Data as NATO’s New Strategic Asset”, the programme presented data as the backbone of NATO’s future operational strategy. Professor Medhat emphasised the critical importance of treating data not merely as information, but as the “new ammunition” in modern warfare. Through a strategic blueprint known as the Data Ecosystem Maze, he outlined a vision of data as NATO’s core resource for real-time intelligence, predictive insights, and decision-making capabilities—all crucial for maintaining NATO’s edge in multi-domain operations.



The sessions covered topics such as:

• It's All About the Data: The Data Ecosystem Maze – Focusing on secure, accurate, and accessible data as a strategic asset.

• Connecting NATO's Digital Transformation Pieces – Exploring DTIS, NEDTAP, and the Data Exploitation Programme to provide a cohesive multi-domain advantage.

• AI-Assisted Decision-Making Framework for Leaders – Demonstrating how AI supports situational awareness and operational decisions with ethical balance.

• Leveraging Trusted Technologies for Military Advantage – Integrating disruptive technologies for sharper, data-driven decision-making on the battlefield.

• Inductive Thinking for Predictive Leadership – Developing predictive skills for resilient decision-making in unpredictable environments.



The workshops built upon the keynote speech delivered by Professor Medhat at NATO Headquarters in Brussels on 5 November, where he highlighted NATO’s need for a transformative data architecture, or “Data Fabric”, as the foundation for digital readiness. This unified data architecture aims to support cross-alliance data exchange, enhance data security and sovereignty, and enable interoperability across NATO’s strategic operations.



“Leading in the digital era means prioritising data as NATO’s most valuable asset,” Professor Medhat asserted. “A Digitally-Activated NATO ensures data success; secure, real-time collaborations and operational resilience, vital in today’s interconnected world.”



The Commanding the Future programme and the Data as NATO’s New Strategic Asset initiative together reinforce NATO’s commitment to a forward-looking, data-driven strategy that strengthens alliance security and operational efficiency. This collaboration between NATO ACT and Professor Medhat marks a significant milestone in the Alliance’s digital transformation journey, aligning with NATO’s latest policies and vision for a future-ready, digitally enabled force.



