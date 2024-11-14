Winter has arrived: first snowfall in 40 years for Viking-age Coppergate!

From 11 November 2024 to 23 February 2025



If you feel a chill in the air today, that icy blast could be coming from a Scandinavian source, as Nordic meteorologists are celebrating the first snow in 40 years – underground in JORVIK Viking Centre!



Winter has arrived at JORVIK Viking Centre for a brand-new experience that explores what 10th century York might have been like during the cold winter months. From 11 November, the world-famous recreation of Viking-age Coppergate has had a snowy make-over for the first time in its 40-year history.



“Since we first opened in 1984, we’ve presented our recreation of Viking-age Coppergate as a moment frozen in time in the Spring, but this year we’ve taken inspiration from one of the archaeological finds – ice skates made of bone – to show what the city might have looked like in mid-winter,” explains chief operations officer, Dr Howard Jones. “Snow has fallen in 10th century York, and the residents are wrapped up with hats and their winter woollens and furs to keep warm as the temperatures plummet.”



Before they experience the ride through the frosty Jorvik streetscape, guests will be introduced to the archaeology of the Coppergate site, and will hear how it might provide clues as to how York's Viking residents cared for their livestock, fed themselves and kept warm during the colder winter months.



Visitors then ride the Time Sleighs for an unforgettable trip back in time to a winter morning in York in the year AD 960. Every roof has a thick blanket of snow, and the Viking-age residents are going about their daily business in rather chilly conditions! Snow has settled everywhere – from the quayside to the market stalls – and a stunning new lighting scheme of blue and turquoise creates a much cooler atmosphere for those taking the journey around the streets of the Viking-age city.



Following the virtual cold around the recreated houses and streets, virtual warmth is provided in the gallery area, where a Viking house complete with a crackling fire makes the perfect setting for winter-themed tales of gods and monsters, as well as discussion of the kit needed to make it through a Viking winter, all told by a Viking Skald.







“York is a fabulous place to visit during the winter –the Christmas markets, the Ice Trail in January and, of course, JORVIK Viking Festival in February – and we want Winter in Jorvik to be one of the highlights of the season,” comments head of operations, Gareth Henry. “Our special 40th anniversary tours over the summer were incredibly popular, and we’re keen to continue bringing innovation to the experience over the next few months in this one-off opportunity to see our Vikings in the snow.”



Prebooking for A Winter Adventure at JORVIK Viking Centre is essential. Timeslots can be booked at jorvikvikingcentre.co.uk. Prices are 16.50 pounds sterling for adults, 13.25 pounds sterling for concessions and 11.00 pounds sterling for children. Family tickets are available from 46.00 pounds sterling. All tickets are valid for 12 months from the date of the first visit, so offer great value for those looking to return at another time of year. Those wishing to buy tickets in cash can do so at the Admissions Desk, where they will advise of the next available time slot. A Winter Adventure at JORVIK Viking Centre runs until 23 February 2025.



For more details, please visit jorvikvikingcentre.co.uk



