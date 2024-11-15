Highlighting measurement of real-world impact of innovations and driving a culture of experimentation and collaboration within defence and security

London, UK – The BSI Innovation Day, held on 14 November 2024 at the Design Museum, gathered some of the brightest minds in innovation for a thought-provoking session on "Realisation of Value." A panel discussion, chaired by Prof Sam Medhat, CEO of the Institute of Innovation and Knowledge Exchange - IKE Institute, featured leading figures in defence and security innovation: Nick Barsby, Chief of Staff at the Defence and Security Accelerator (DASA), and Stuart Laws, Assistant Head of the Ministry of Defence’s Defence Innovation Unit (DIU).



Highlighting measurement of real-world impact of innovations and driving a culture of experimentation and collaboration within defence and security organisations, the session also reviewed the importance of strategic alignment, and the use of adaptable practices to quickly pivot operationally, when organisations are in dynamic, unpredictable and complex environments.



Key Highlights of the Panel Discussion:



1. Aligning Innovation with Long-Term Strategy and Adaptability



Prof. Medhat led the discussion on how defence organisations balance strategic alignment with the flexibility needed to adapt to emerging technologies and evolving operational requirements. The panellists shared insights on creating agile innovation portfolios that address both immediate and future defence challenges.



2. Measuring Impact and Realising Value in Defence Innovation



Nick Barsby emphasised DASA's structured approach to tracking the outcomes of innovation. He detailed how DASA categorises intended outcomes, such as saving lives and enhancing infrastructure, and measures impact over a 10-year timeframe to ensure that innovation investments deliver strategic, measurable results. Barsby also highlighted the critical role of collaborative partnerships across the innovation ecosystem.



3. Fostering a Culture of Innovation and Experimentation



Stuart Laws discussed the Defence Innovation Unit's efforts to build an innovation-driven culture within the Ministry of Defence, stressing the importance of empowering personnel to embrace change. He underscored the need to move beyond the traditional command-and-control mindset, encouraging defence teams to see innovation as an enabler for improving operational effectiveness.



4. The Role of Collaboration in Driving Long-Term Impact



Collaboration emerged as a central theme, with both panellists underscoring its importance in delivering high-impact solutions. Laws highlighted DIU’s partnerships with organisations like McLaren Racing to foster knowledge exchange and high-performance innovation techniques, while Barsby shared DASA's commitment to engaging with innovators from across the UK to identify and develop breakthrough technologies.



5. A Call to Action on Value Realisation



Prof. Medhat encouraged the audience to think critically about whether their organisations are designing for short-term goals or building a foundation for enduring value. He underscored the importance of establishing clear metrics and using frameworks like ISO 56001 and BSI’s Responsible Innovation PAS 440 (2020) to guide sustainable, impactful innovation practices in defence.



Quotes from the Panel Discussion:



• Prof. Sam Medhat: “Realising long-term value from innovation isn’t about ticking boxes for short-term wins; it’s about defining what success looks like in the future and measuring against that vision. We need clear objectives, strong baseline measures, and constant engagement with stakeholders to ensure innovation investments deliver sustained impact. Innovation in defence isn’t just about new technologies; it’s about creating enduring value that can adapt to future challenges.”



• Nick Barsby, DASA: “Innovation thrives on collaboration, and in defence, it’s vital to understand the strategic needs of our partners to deliver outcomes that truly make a difference. At DASA, our mission is not only to accelerate disruptive technologies but also to ensure these solutions align with long-term national security priorities, creating measurable impact that resonates across the entire ecosystem.”



• Stuart Laws, DIU: “Building a culture of experimentation in defence requires a shift in mindset. Innovation must be viewed as a strategic enabler, not just a technical endeavour. This involves empowering teams, embracing calculated risk, and fostering an environment where innovation translates directly into operational effectiveness. Our focus at DIU is to embed this culture deeply, so that every innovation effort supports both immediate mission needs and future resilience.”



The session concluded with a call to action for organisations to embed innovation within their strategic frameworks, foster cultures that support experimentation, and focus on Value Realisation to safeguard national security for the long term.



About the Institute of Innovation and Knowledge Exchange (IKE Institute)



The IKE Institute is the UK Professional Body for Innovators. Dedicated to driving digital transformation excellence, the Institute accredits, certifies, benchmarks, and provides research, development, training and mentoring in innovation and digital transformation, in such sectors as construction, defence, education, energy, infrastructure, manufacturing, nuclear, security, technology and transportation. IKE Institute’s work is guided by the Innovation Council, which brings together senior business leaders representing different economic sectors. The IKE Institute sits on the UK Scientific and Parliamentary Committee and the BSI/ISO Technical Committees for Innovation, Defence Standardisation and Artificial Intelligence, amongst others.



About Professor Sam Medhat



Professor Sam Medhat is a renowned leader in innovation and digital transformation, bridging academia, industry, and policy. His work provides crucial insights to institutions, governments, and businesses globally, positioning him as a pivotal figure in guiding organisations through complex digital transitions.



