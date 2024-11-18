With a background in social entrepreneurship and energy policy, Sneha Jain Kirloskar dives into how our thoughts, words, and actions are the real forces shaping our lives.



In each episode, the first dropping on 18th November here, she cuts through the noise, breaking down powerful concepts into practical advice that actually helps you grow.



Mixing spiritual teachings, metaphysics, and the Law of Attraction, SJK gives you the tools to tap into your own inner energy and create a life that feels aligned and fulfilling.



Listen to the first episode here and images here





With the rise of hustle culture, it’s easy to feel like life is just one big to-do list. On the Journey with SJK, launching November 18th, offers something different: a down-to-earth approach to self-help that doesn’t just preach positivity but delivers real & practical tools for change.



Hosted by Sneha Jain Kirloskar (SJK), a social entrepreneur with a background in Economics, Finance and Energy Policy, this podcast dives into the powerful, often overlooked forces we carry within - our thoughts, words, and actions - and how we can use them as building blocks to create a more fulfilling life.



As the founder of an educational nonprofit and a former business entrepreneur, Sneha isn’t your typical spiritual host. Her grounded approach draws from a mix of spirituality, metaphysics, Nichiren Buddhist philosophy, the Law of Attraction and real life personal and professional experiences. Her focus is on giving listeners actionable tools to spark personal growth. In spite of having worked in social entrepreneurship and the energy business, Sneha believes that internal energy or human energy is the determinant of how everything shapes out in life. She believes that incremental positive changes in human thoughts, words and actions have the power to change our course of lives for the better.

“Each one of us carries within us a part of the universe's boundless energy,”, Sneha says, “and by consciously tuning into this powerful force, we can transform any situation for the better.”



In each episode, Sneha explores techniques to align our mindset with our goals, encouraging listeners to take steady, actionable steps towards a more fulfilling life. Topics include everything from managing personal growth and enhancing relationships to creating a better version of yourself. Each episode is designed to inspire listeners to harness their inner energy, move past roadblocks, and create a life that feels balanced and aligned.



Whether you're on a journey to improve your career, relationships, or self-understanding, On the Journey with SJK offers accessible, real-world guidance to help you move closer to the life you want.



Tune in wherever you get your podcasts here and discover how small shifts in your daily habits can lead to profound transformation.



Press images here, and artwork here.





About Sneha Jain Kirloskar



Sneha Jain Kirloskar, known as SJK, is a force bridging the worlds of spirituality, personal growth, and social impact. With an impressive background that spans economics, energy policy, and social entrepreneurship, Sneha’s journey is anything but typical.



A graduate of New York University’s Leonard N. Stern School of Business, she went on to earn a Master’s in Energy Policy from the University of Sussex. Sneha’s early career saw her founding an educational nonprofit in India, which has transformed the lives of over 3,000 children, and handling a niche energy company through its successful expansion and strategic sale.



Her work now pivots from external impact to inner transformation. Through On the Journey with SJK, Sneha brings her blend of personal experiences and spiritual insight to a wider audience, exploring how our own thoughts, words, and actions shape our lives. With her practical approach, Sneha’s mission is to empower people to discover the immense energy they carry within, giving them the tools to reshape their lives in meaningful and sustainable ways, and bring forth their most positive and empowered versions.



Beyond her professional accomplishments, Sneha plays the piano and writes empowering songs that explore themes of human potential and inner strength. She lives in London with her husband, and finds inspiration in nature and the countryside.



