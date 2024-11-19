FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: 12/11/24



88% of Brits Not Aware of New Spanish Public Drinking Laws, Research by Giambrone and Partner's Finds







Many British holidaymakers are not aware of the new laws in Spain concerning drunk and disorderly behavior introduced to curb the conduct of unruly tourists, according to a recent study. Giambrone and Partners, an award-winning international law firm, conducted research in July 2024 to discover more about British attitudes towards public drinking in Spain. From a sample of 212 British holidaymakers who frequently visit Spain, 88% were not aware of the new laws, with 53% not aware of any legal consequences whatsoever. Another unexpected offence that British nationals fall foul of is that it is illegal to argue or swear at the police.



In May 2024, Spain’s Balearic Islands decided to crack down on drunk and disorderly behaviour once and for all, introducing fines to the public and party boats alike. Anyone caught drinking in the street will now be fined between €500 and €1500, and party boats are no longer allowed within one nautical mile of the shoreline. In 2020, Spain already banned the consumption of alcohol on the streets, and shops can no longer sell alcohol after a certain time. With actions such as violent behaviour, disorderly conduct and threatening behaviour already a crime in Spain, these new laws look to be whipping holidaymakers into shape once and for all.



In Giambrone and Partner’s recent survey, 76% of respondents also admitted that they do not check alcohol consumptions laws before travelling, so British tourists, particularly stag and hen parties, could be in for a shock surprise. These new laws could potentially see more Brits fined or even arrested for drunk and disorderly behaviour, leading to more calls to solicitors' firms like Giambrone and Partners.



With these new laws in place right now, British holidaymakers should make themselves aware before they face a hefty fine.











Link to research: https://www.giambronelaw.com/site/advice/original-research/d...