Is Filler OUT In 2025?



With the rise of regenerative medicine and injectable treatments such as the ‘salmon sperm facial’ (polynucleotides) is it the end of the road for dermal fillers? We asked the founder of Hyalure®, Matteo Belamhawal, for his expert insights as we move into the New Year



‘Pillowface’ is out



But we all knew this, right? This isn’t dermal filler itself being ‘out’… moreover, the way it’s being administered by injectors. The over-inflated, artificial look is staying in 2024… but natural looking tweakments using dermal filler to enhance, restore and balance your beautiful features? Timeless.



Does that mean dermal filler is out?



No! In fact, Matteo Belamhawal believes dermal filler is not only in for 2025, but set to dominate an even bigger market, globally. “Though there has been a shift in the use of dermal filler in recent times - and regenerative medicine has taken the spotlight in 2024, dermal filler is very much here to stay,” confirms Matteo. “There’s nothing quite like filler in achieving almost instantaneous, non-surgical restoration of volume, definition and hydration to the skin… and if anything, the introduction of treatments like polynucleotides, skin boosters and exosomes complements dermal filler rather than replaces it.”



The future of injectable treatments is both regenerative and restorative

“Filler very much has a place in 2025 and beyond,” Matteo affirms. “Regenerative medicine isn’t a threat to dermal filler - in fact, it’s a fantastic complement. Using products such as polynucleotides before placing high quality dermal filler, such as Hyalure®, can improve outcomes for the patient - creating a healthy, optimised cellular base from which to build from. I see the two collaboratively rather than competitively… which is reflected in Hyalure®’s world-first combination formulas.”



How will 2025 be different for dermal filler?



As with any new product, device or trend… new techniques are devised all the time. This means that instead of dermal filler being ‘out’ or replaced in the future, it will in fact be used just as much (if not more!) but in more varied ways. “I like to remain at the forefront of the industry and trends as the founder of Hyalure®,” says Matteo, “Meaning that I analyse these kinds of statistics continuously. My findings mean I’ve devised a variety of formulas within the Hyalure® collection to cater for this - including products with a thicker consistencies and more concentrated formulas (Hyalure® Volume Plus) that are perfect for more mature patients; with the ability to treat deep set wrinkles and restore facial contours in a way never seen before. This product is also fantastic for male patients - with more men than ever before investing in non-surgical tweakments to enhance their appearances.”



Another revolutionary product within the Hyalure® collection is Luxus Volume Body, designed to fulfil the needs of patients seeking dermal filler treatments on the body: safely.



A safety-first approach



“The future very much includes demand for dermal fillers for the body… and my goal with Hyalure® is to make this possible, safely,” reveals Matteo. Introducing Luxus Volume Body, the future of body enhancement technology.



This brand new dermal filler for body is precisely crafted, biocompatible, non-allergic and easy-to-tolerate monophasic gel; engineered to deliver remarkable volume enhancement in key body areas such as the gluteal region, hips, calves,

depressed scars and body depressions.



“Luxus Volume’s revolutionary formula sets a new standard in safety, boasting a texture that mimics the feel of human tissue when injected,” reveals Matteo. “This product has been designed with patient safety and well-being in mind. Luxus Volume’s gel is biocompatible and nonallergic, minimising the risk of adverse reactions. In addition, our gel boasts a BDDE residue of less than 2PPM, meeting the highest safety standards. This ensures a safe and tolerable procedure for patients, enabling them to confidently accomplish their aesthetic objectives without sacrificing pliability or ease of handling.”



New trends, new approaches & new products



The future takes what we know and love and supercharges it for the future. And forward-thinkers like Matteo are making this a reality. One new product we’re beyond excited about in 2025 is Hyalure® Errelle CMC. This next-generation dermal filler represents a significant advancement in aesthetic medicine, combining the volumising quality of dermal fillers with anti-ageing properties… for long-lasting, natural-looking, multi-faceted results never attainable before.



And it only gets more exciting…



Not only is Erelle CMC the first dermal filler with anti-ageing properties… but it’s also safer for the patient, is able to create more volume than traditional HA dermal filler, can be placed closer to the bone to create projection like never before AND it promises to never migrate… but can be safely dissolved, should you wish to go down that route in the future.



It’s the perfect multi-tasker - particularly well suited for more mature skin types who would benefit from the additional lift and volume the product can achieve, with its next-generation anti-ageing properties.



With the launch of Erelle CMC, Hyalure® continues to push the boundaries of innovation in dermal fillers, offering products that not only address common signs of ageing but which do so in a way that enhances the body’s natural beauty. Erelle CMC is ideal for clients looking for a premium, multi-faceted solution to volume loss, fine lines and sagging skin - particularly in areas like the cheeks, jawline and nasolabial folds.



“Hyalure®’s goal has always been to provide the most advanced and effective solutions for anti-ageing and volume loss,” reveals Matteo, “And Erelle CMC is the result of years of research and development. This filler is a world-first - a real game-changer for both clients and practitioners, offering exceptional longevity, natural results and the highest safety standards.”



Concluding thoughts…



Has dermal filler seen its day? In a nutshell: no. In fact, experts like Matteo believe 2025 to be the dawn of a whole new era of filler - taking science, patient-results and innovation to whole new levels. There’s nothing quite like filler in balancing, restorative and defining patients’ facial features - and the next 12 months promise to take what is possible in modern day medical aesthetics and supercharge them with the latest in cutting-edge science, innovation and technique. Combination approaches are king - and products such as Hyalure® are setting the bar for what is possible.



