- Almost half (46%) of IT and tech hiring managers planning to increase permanent headcount

- Professionals looking for security over pay (43%) following tough year of layoffs

- Tech hiring expert shares views on what workers and hirers should expect heading into 2025





Hiring across technology and IT looks set to increase in the New Year, but employees are still feeling the impact of the recent layoffs and are focused on job security over pay. That’s according to Robert Half’s 2025 Salary Guide.







The data – which surveyed 1,000 employees and 500 hiring managers across the UK – revealed that 46% of IT and technology hiring managers are planning to increase permanent headcount, while a quarter (25%) intend to increase contractor recruitment. The most in-demand technical skills that employers are seeking include data analytics, automation, machine learning and cloud.







However, following a difficult year with mass layoffs announced by many larger tech brands, employees remain cautious over job moves. According to the report, 43% of IT and tech professionals place greater value on job stability over pay.





Tony Koyratty, Client Servies Manager at Robert Half Talent Solutions commented:







“It’s been a tough year for IT and technology professionals, following mass layoffs from big brands, and this has clearly left a lasting impact, with job security highly valued by tech employees.







“Running up to 2025, now is the time for businesses to reassess their employee value proposition to ensure it is fit for purpose and helps strengthen relationships with core talent pools. Doing so at a time when there are more generations of workers in the workforce – all with differing values and requirements – will necessitate an honest review of what candidates and employees want from work. And it might not always be what you think. Aside from job security, our data shows that 50% of IT and technology professionals would like access to sabbaticals or a paid leave of absence, while a further 48% want financial allowances for working from home offered by their employers as a benefit. An additional 37% would like access to extended parental leave.”







About the research



The Robert Half 2025 UK Salary Guide provides information on starting salaries, hiring trends, popular jobs, and other market insights. Non-salary data referenced in the Salary Guide is based on an online survey developed by Robert Half and conducted by an independent research firm. During June and July 2024 Robert Half commissioned research amongst 1,500 respondents using an online data collection methodology. The respondents represent 500 hiring managers and 1,000 workers in finance and accounting, IT and technology, administrative and office support, marketing and creative, and the financial services industry. Respondents are drawn from a sample of SMEs to large private, publicly listed and public sector organisations across the UK.



