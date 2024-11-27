● Leading astrologer Joanne Jones and Bensons for Beds launch the Zodiac Sleep Report

● The study explores the relationship between astrology and sleep

● Fire signs such as Leos are most likely to burn the candle at both ends, and water signs are prone to vivid and emotional dreams

● Taurus are the sign most likely to sleep max - Earth signs are grounded, leading them to better sleep

● Librans make the best bedfellows in the zodiac, due to their balanced and harmonious approach to sleep

● Findings follow data showing that searches for “star sign traits” have risen by 100% in the last month, astrology expert reveals personalised sleep tips for each sign of the zodiac to help the nation sleep better



We’re a nation fascinated with astrology: Google Searches are up 100% in the last month for “star sign traits” as people continue their quest to find out what influence their star sign has on their personality and lifestyle choices. But what about our sleep? Have you ever wondered why some nights you fall asleep easily, while other nights you toss and turn? The answer may well be written in the stars.



A new report by UK bed specialist Bensons for Beds and astrologer Joanne Jones uncovers the sleeping habits of each star sign – revealing how well you sleep and your overall approach to rest and relaxation could all be linked to which star sign you are born under.



The new Zodiac Sleep Report by Bensons explores the relationship between astrology and sleep, providing personalised tips for each zodiac sign – and advice on which signs make the perfect bedfellows; all in a bid to help the nation achieve a heavenly sleep.



Astrologers believe that each of the twelve zodiac signs carries unique traits that extend into every aspect of life, including our sleep patterns and how much sleep your star sign needs. For instance, those born under Aries, known for their fiery energy and drive, might struggle with winding down as they’re natural night owls who are frequently inspired with ideas or physical energy at the day's end. On the flip side, Taureans thrive in a sleep environment that feels cosy, secure, and indulgent, often paying attention to the quality of their bedding, lighting, and even the scent of the room, and pursuing the quest for rest extremely seriously.



Emotional sensitivity, which is often a hallmark of Water signs like Cancer, Scorpio, and Pisces, can cause these signs to experience vivid dreams or insomnia, especially during periods of stress. Leos’ sociable nature can mean they’re out till all hours meaning less quality sleep, and Sagittarians have a similar problem; finding time for their boundless enthusiasm for life often means their sleep suffers.



In contrast, Earth signs such as Virgo and Capricorn, who are known for their grounded nature, may find it easier to establish healthy sleep habits, focusing on quality rest to support their productivity, but sometimes their analytical natures may mean even they struggle to nod off sometimes.



“It’s important that we tune into aspects of our personality which might have been decided for us, rather than fight against them, particularly when it comes to something as vital as sleeping,” says Trusted Psychics Astrologer Joanne Jones.

“Our star signs can dictate whether we’re more relaxed people, more prone to stimulation and even how vivid our dreams tend to be. By informing ourselves on these traits, it means people might stand a better chance of establishing healthy sleep habits and achieving more quality sleep.”



Bensons for Beds Brand Manager Rachel Marshall adds: “We know that quality sleep is important, but sometimes it’s not always possible due to the pressures of everyday life. By tuning into people’s star sign traits, and how they may impact sleep, we’re hoping we can provide a helping hand when it comes to personalised sleep advice for people, - whether they’re a fan of a daily horoscope or not!”



WHAT YOUR STAR SIGN SAYS ABOUT YOUR SLEEPING HABITS



ARIES

Sleep Traits: Difficulty winding down; surviving on little sleep; waking early



Best bedfellows: Fellow energetic signs such as Sagittarians



Sleep Tips: Establish a wind down routine before bed, scheduling at least an hour of calming activity such as reading or meditation



Perfect Sleep Sanctuary: Incorporate wooden bedroom furniture to install a calming and natural sleep environment which can help with wind down.



TAURUS

Sleep Traits: Want to feel cosy, secure, and indulgent; steady and unhurried approach to sleep; unlikely to compromise on sleep for the sake of others



Best Bedfellows: Nurturing signs like Cancer, which share their love for comfort and routine



Sleep Tips: Enhance the sensory aspects of the bedroom, using dimmable lighting, plush bedding, and perhaps even an oil diffuser with sleep-friendly scents like lavender to invite calm and deep sleep



Perfect Sleep Sanctuary: A velvet headboard can create a sensory experience in the bedroom, and add a touch of luxury.



GEMINI



Sleep Traits: Have trouble switching off; can swing between being night owls and early risers depending on mood; prone to disrupted and fragmented sleep



Best Bedfellows: Gemini aligns well with Libra, who shares their intellectual nature but brings a balanced, calming influence to their bedtime routine



Sleep Tips: Adding a notepad by the bed to jot down any lingering thoughts or ideas can help Geminis drift off without worry.



Perfect Sleep Sanctuary: A bedroom with a cosy nook for reading a book before bed might be just the solution to calm a Gemini’s active mind.



CANCER

Sleep Traits: Sensitive to change (meaning they like their own bedroom best!); restless sleep and vivid dreams; crave a cosy sleep environment. Cancers may also notice fluctuations in their sleep quality during the full moon.



Best bedfellows: Pisces understands Cancer’s emotional nature and can add a layer of serenity and understanding to a bedtime routine.



Sleep Tips:, Because they’re prone to overthinking, Cancerians should make time for extra relaxation techniques and winding down before bed, perhaps journalling or meditating to help let go of the day’s emotions.



Perfect Sleep Sanctuary: Luxury touches such as a super soft goose down pillow.



LEO

Sleep Traits: Social personality means they are tempted to burn the candle at both ends; inconsistent sleep schedules.



Best bedfellows: Fellow fire signs such as Aries or Sagittarius so they feel understood.



Sleep Tips: As Leos are motivated by rewards, they need to approach bedtime like an event they’ve been looking forward to, so it feels like a treat. Make it luxurious and indulgent.



Perfect Sleep Sanctuary: A top quality mattress, like the Staples & Co Artisan range, will suit Leo’s luxurious taste down to the ground.



VIRGO

Sleep Traits: Aware of establishing a good sleep routine and sticking to it; prone to being analytical which can lead to overthinking which disrupts sleep.



Best bedfellows: Virgos pair well with Capricorns, who share their appreciation for routine and order, or with Taurus, who value comfort and stability.



Sleep Tips: Since they’re detail-oriented, Virgos may enjoy using a sleep app to track their sleep patterns, providing insights they can use to make further adjustments



Perfect Sleep Sanctuary: Ottoman beds can help Virgos keep their bedroom tidy and free of clutter, perfect for their need for order!



LIBRA

Sleep Traits: Thrive on a balanced sleep schedule; can dwell on unresolved conflict before bed leading to worry.



Best bedfellows: Librans are compatible with multiple other signs, due to their love of harmony and desire to please.



Sleep Tips: Librans thrive on visual stimulation, so creating a luxurious and beautiful sleep space will lead to better sleep Adding a touch of luxury such as a velvet headboard, some cosy cushions or a fluffy throw will all be key in helping this sign relax and wind down for bed.



Perfect Sleep Sanctuary: For a visual statement, Librans could consider the maximalist trend – with bold design and statement pieces to bring joy to bedtime.



SCORPIO

Sleep Traits: Natural night owls, preferring the solitude of nighttime; can experience insomnia

Best bedfellows: Scorpio pairs well with Pisces, who share their deeply emotional and intuitive nature, or with Cancer, who can provide nurturing support.



Sleep Tips: They often sleep best in a quiet, dark room with minimal distractions and can benefit from journalling to help unwind and calm the mind before bed.



Perfect Sleep Sanctuary: Dark coloured bedroom furniture (even black!) and blackout curtains can help Scorpios achieve the ultimate rest.



SAGITTARIUS

Sleep Traits: Thrive on spontaneity so often have inconsistent sleep schedules; play down the need for sleep (when there are better things to be doing!).



Best Bedfellows: Leo, who share their adventurous spirit, or Aries, who understands their need for excitement and energy.



Sleep Tips: Gentle stretching or yoga before bed can help Sagittarius release physical tension and enter a state of relaxation.



Perfect Sleep Sanctuary: Always dreaming of their next adventure, Sagittarians might want to consider some beautiful wall art in their bedroom to inspire and excite them.



CAPRICORN

Sleep Traits: Understand the importance of quality rest for productivity; value a structured sleep routine; ambitious nature can lead them to think late into the night.



Best Bedfellows: Capricorns pair well with Virgo, who share their appreciation for order and routine.



Sleep Tips: Capricorns benefit from a regular bedtime and dependable wind down routine which they know will set them on the best path for sleep.



Perfect Sleep Sanctuary: Capricorns are also very mindful of wellness, so they may find it rewarding to optimise their sleep environment with a high-quality mattress or a supportive pillow to enhance their sleep quality.



AQUARIUS

Sleep Traits: Find it hard to switch off from the day’s events; unpredictable in nature so don't like bedtime routines.



Best bedfellows: Librans can help balance out an Aquarian’s intellectual curiosity which can sometimes be overstimulating.



Sleep Tips: A tech-free bedroom can be particularly beneficial, as their intellectual curiosity can easily lead them down internet rabbit holes late at night Aquarians can benefit from leaving their phones and tablets outside of the bedroom and journalling or reading instead as they prepare for sleep.



Perfect Sleep Sanctuary: A space where they can relax and wind down before bed is important, with plenty of personal touches to help them feel individual and valued.



PISCES

Sleep Traits: Often experience intense dreams or vivid fantasies; highly emotional which can lead to trouble switching off and relaxing.



Best bedfellows: Pairs well with Scorpio, who tend to understand their emotional depth, or Cancer, who share their nurturing nature.



Sleep Tips: Pisces can pick up on the emotional energy of the day, so incorporating relaxation techniques like guided meditation or breathing exercises can help them let go of any lingering stress or anxiety before bed.



Perfect Sleep Sanctuary: Highly sensitive, Pisces may benefit from bedding which is soft but also anti allergy, to ensure their sleep is peaceful and serene.



For further information on the Bensons Zodiac Sleep report, people can simply visit the Bensons Sleep Hub.



