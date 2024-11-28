EHL Hospitality Business School announces partnership with Moët Hennessy, the global leader in luxury wines and spirits, for the Master’s in Hospitality Management. This collaboration marks a significant milestone for the master’s degree, specifically the CSR & Sustainable Transformation specialization.



The CSR & Sustainable Transformation specialization at EHL Hospitality Business School is designed to meet the growing demand for sustainability and responsibility in the hospitality industry. This program ensures students become both sustainability advocates and strategic contributors to company success by integrating sustainability with business acumen. Students will gain cutting-edge insights and practical tools, focusing on emerging trends and innovative approaches shaping the future of responsible business.



Dr. Stefan Güldenberg, Specialization Director at EHL Hospitality Business School, stated, "We are honored to partner with Moët Hennessy, a global leader in sustainable luxury. This collaboration will provide our students with invaluable insights and experiences, preparing them to become the next generation of responsible leaders in hospitality."



Moët Hennessy's commitment to sustainability aligns perfectly with EHL's vision of integrating sustainability and business success. The collaboration will offer students access to exclusive resources, including guest lectures from Moët Hennessy's executives, hands-on projects, and internships within the company. This interdisciplinary approach blends knowledge from business, environmental science, sociology, and more to solve complex sustainability challenges.



Throughout the program, students will develop a comprehensive understanding of Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) dimensions, ethical leadership, and strategic foresight. The CSR & Sustainable Transformation specialization emphasizes the successful combination of profitability and sustainability, preparing graduates to lead transformative change in the hospitality industry.



Sandrine Sommer, Chief Sustainability Officer at Moët Hennessy added: "At Moët Hennessy, we are committed to sustainability with our Living Soils Living Together program, which is structured around four commitments: Regenerating Soils, Mitigating our Climate Impact, Engaging Society, and Empowering our People. As a global leader in luxury wine & spirits, it is essential to our corporate social responsibility and a lever to drive business success and positive change. Partnering with the Master's in Hospitality Management of EHL Hospitality Business School allows us to share our expertise and support the development of future leaders passionate about creating a sustainable future."



