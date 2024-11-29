Artificial Intelligence (AI) should be introduced as a subject in high schools, given its growing importance in job postings. This is the opinion of LinkedIn’s community, surveyed by OPIT - Open Institute of Technology, an EU-accredited academic institution led by Professor Francesco Profumo, former Minister of Education, and Riccardo Ocleppo, Founder and Director. According to the survey, 66% of LinkedIn users think it is essential to teach AI in high schools. Additionally, 72% observed an increase in AI-related mentions in job postings, while 48% stated that AI proficiency is a key requirement for the companies they applied to. AI is primarily used for text generation (38%), research and analysis (38%), and translations (23%).



The survey was conducted among OPIT’s followers, a global audience of approximately 8,000, as part of the institution’s October 2024 academic year launch. Participants included professionals, students, and tech enthusiasts, providing valuable insights into current perceptions and trends surrounding AI. The findings highlight a growing recognition of AI’s transformative role. AI is no longer a distant concept but a reality reshaping everyday work practices. Companies and professionals are rapidly adapting to remain competitive in a market where AI skills are increasingly indispensable.



“The growing awareness of AI's importance in the workplace suggests that professionals are actively integrating these skills into their daily practices. This shift opens opportunities for innovation and professional growth,” explained Riccardo Ocleppo, OPIT’s Founder and Director. “The technological transformation we are witnessing is reshaping the job market, with AI becoming central to this evolution. Rather than fearing it, we must study and understand it to harness its potential fully. At OPIT, integrating AI education across all degree programs is a key focus. This approach equips students with the tools to succeed in a rapidly changing professional landscape driven by digital advancements.”



Innovative Degree Programs to Meet AI Demands

Since September 2023, OPIT has offered a bachelor’s degree in Modern Computer Science and a master’s in Applied Data Science & AI. In September 2024, four additional programs were launched: a bachelor’s in Digital Business and master’s degrees in Enterprise Cybersecurity, Digital Business & Innovation, and Responsible Artificial Intelligence. These additions bring OPIT’s total offerings to six degree programs. The strong demand for its Computer Science and Digital Business degrees has led OPIT to reopen applications for January enrollment. Currently, OPIT serves over 300 students from 78 countries, with the largest contingents from Italy (31%) and Europe (36%), followed by North America, Asia, Africa, Latin America, and the Middle East.



“Introducing AI education at the high school level is crucial,” Ocleppo added. “This ensures students are better prepared for university studies and equipped with foundational knowledge beyond superficial or recreational use of this technology. Today’s rapidly advancing AI landscape requires university faculty to stay up-to-date with new developments and emerging applications. This connection between teaching and innovation is critical, as traditional methods quickly become obsolete. Transferring these cutting-edge skills to students is not just beneficial but essential.”



/ENDS



If you would like to learn more, please contact Georgina at georgina@bluesky-pr.com



***



About OPIT

OPIT - Open Institute of Technology is a European-accredited academic institution offering fully online programs focused on Computer Science. Its internationally renowned faculty and innovative teaching model emphasize quality, flexibility, and strong industry connections. OPIT’s degree programs are designed to provide modern, relevant skills in the crucial field of Computer Science, with legal recognition in Europe (through MFHEA and EQF accreditation) and professional value for employers worldwide.



Learn more at https://www.opit.com/.