Porto Business School recorded the highest growth at the national level and the 4th largest climb in the ranking, reaching the 39th position.



Porto Business School rose 14 positions in the Financial Times European Business School ranking, securing the 39th spot due to notable improvements in most evaluated categories. For the 13th consecutive year, the University of Porto's institution remains among Europe’s best, breaking into the top 40. It is also worth noting that Porto Business School is the Portuguese business school with the highest rise in positions.



This climb is attributed to Porto Business School's results in the Executive Education categories, where it ranks 33rd in Custom programs and 28th in Open programs, being the only school in Portugal to rise in the Open category, achieving a top 30 position. In the Executive MBA, Porto Business School maintains its 56th position, standing out as the second-best school nationally in this category.



In the International MBA, Porto Business School climbed four places to 39th, being the only Portuguese institution to show growth in the Full-time MBA category. Additionally, the Master in Management from the Faculty of Economics at the University of Porto occupies the 57th position in the ranking.



These results reflect Porto Business School's continuous evolution and its growing adaptation to the demands of an increasingly disruptive world, focused on digital transformation and sustainability.



José Esteves, Dean of Porto Business School, highlights: “We are very pleased with these results, which place us among the four business schools with the highest rise in positions in the Financial Times ranking, evaluating 100 institutions. This recognition strengthens our motivation to continue developing innovative educational solutions aligned with the demands of the global market.”



The Financial Times ranking evaluates the best business schools in Europe based on a combination of criteria related to the quality of their programs and the student experience.



To do so, it compiles and combines results from other specific rankings published by the Financial Times throughout the year, such as Full-Time MBA (representing 25% of the evaluation), EMBA (Executive MBA) (accounting for 25% of the evaluation), MIM (Masters in Management) (equivalent to 25% of the evaluation), and Executive Education – Custom & Open Programs (which accounts for 25% of the total evaluation weight).



This year, the Financial Times ranking features 100 institutions, with France and the United Kingdom leading the table.



It is also worth noting that, considering the close and fruitful collaboration between Porto Business School and the Faculty of Economics of the University of Porto, the two entities are jointly listed in the Financial Times ranking as University of Porto|FEP-PBS.



If you would like to view the full rankings, you can do so via this link: https://rankings.ft.com/business-education/regional-rankings.

