eSIM Go Vodafone contract makes any organisation with a subscription model able to provide UK mobile services via rapid, automated MVNO-in-a-box enablement without upfront risk, cost or commitment.



LONDON, UK – 3 December 2024 – eSIM Go, a pioneer in digital mobile services, today announced an agreement with Vodafone UK that will allow organisations of all sizes to become a mobile virtual network operator (MVNO).



The partnership will see eSIM Go offer connectivity on Vodafone’s award-winning network in the UK to their customers. Organisations of any scale, or sector – including altnets, fintechs, energy utilities, retailers, charities and football clubs - will be able to connect quicker and easier than ever before.



Businesses will be able to allow customers to simply select connectivity as a package or bolt-on from their sites or apps, through eSIM Go’s technology platform. This will unlock rapid activation with no-set up barriers and low cost of operation.



This partnership will increase diversity and consumer choice in the UK telco sector,

and is already proven with over 300 MVNO partners – many with no prior experience of delivering telco services.



eSIM Go – “the eSIM providers’ eSIM provider” – currently supports a sizeable partner ecosystem including hundreds of renowned brands like Western Union, Lufthansa, Uswitch, Wizz Air, and Confused.com, along with leading travel eSIM stores worldwide.



This new agreement opens the UK domestic mobile market to existing partners and a wide array of B2B and B2C telecom and non-telecom distribution channels. The simplicity of eSIM Go’s fully automated, end-to-end reseller lifecycle and customer lifecycle processes, is supported by powerful loyalty and/or revenue use cases for eSIM-based MVNO services. It is now just as easy for them to unlock new value or revenue via immediate access to competitive pricing and technology, with minimal entry-barriers or set-up constraints.



Zacc Couldrick, CEO at eSIM Go, said: “We’re very pleased to sign this contract with Vodafone UK and open up MVNO opportunities for everyone. And I do mean everyone – any business with subscribers, customers, employees or followers will be able to offer a variety of UK mobile phone services under their own brand and gain almost as much control as if they were full MVNOs. What’s more, we see this UK venture as the first step in a global opportunity that we’re ready to repeat in other major markets around the world in 2025 and beyond.”



Maria Grazia Pecorari, Director of Wholesale and Strategy at Vodafone UK, said: “This partnership with eSIM Go highlights our commitment at Vodafone UK to innovation and growing customer choice. MVNOs play a crucial role in the UK, allowing people to experience our reliable connectivity through different platforms. eSIM is the next evolution, allowing businesses and consumers to enjoy Vodafone’s network with more flexibility.”



About eSIM Go

eSIM Go empowers businesses of any size to offer their own digital connectivity solutions to customers, providing everything needed to scale their global opportunity and go to market fast.



Any commercial model can be aligned with eSIM Go's complete eSIM product ecosystem, enabling business partners to embed our capabilities into their product via API, co-brand a fully managed eSIM service or pursue an affiliate route.



Global brands in travel, MNO/MVNO, fintech and more trust eSIM Go to generate revenue and increase customer loyalty through high quality eSIM data bundles based on over 1,000 networks in 190+ countries. For more, see http://www.esimgo.com



About Vodafone UK

Vodafone UK is a technology communications company that connects people, businesses and devices to help our customers benefit from digital innovation. Our services span mobile, fixed-line connections, home and office broadband, and the Internet of Things (IoT).



We have a strong track record as a tech pioneer, making the UK’s first mobile phone call, sending the first text message, and making the UK’s first live holographic call using 5G in 2018. We were the first to start carrying live 5G traffic from a site in Salford, Greater Manchester and now have 5G in locations across Germany, Ireland, Italy, Spain as well as the UK. Meanwhile, our 4G network coverage currently reaches over 99% of the UK population.



Today, Vodafone serves more than 18 million mobile and fixed-line customers in the UK. Vodafone is the largest provider of full fibre in the UK – our superfast broadband services are now available to nearly 12 million homes across the UK.



Sustainability is also at the heart of what we do: as of 1 July 2021, 100% of the grid electricity we use in the UK is certified to be from renewable sources.



For more information about Vodafone UK, please visit: www.vodafone.co.uk.



Contacts

For eSIM Go

David Evans / Holly Simmons

media.relations@esim-go.com



For Vodafone UK

Vodafone UK Media Relations

ukmediarelations@vodafone.com