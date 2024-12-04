Porto Business School, in Portugal, is pleased to announce a partnership with Sasin School of Management, Thailand’s first globally accredited business school.



This collaboration enriches Porto Business School’s international offering to students, giving students the option to study abroad in Thailand for part of their program, and allowing them the opportunity to gain valuable international experience.



Under this partnership, both institutions will collaborate on teaching, research, program development, and student exchanges, with plans for joint immersion programs, events, and research initiatives that broaden the academic and professional horizons of students and faculty alike.



This partnership was formalized through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed by the deans of both schools, underscoring a shared commitment to creating impactful educational opportunities.



José Esteves, Dean of Porto Business School says: "We’re excited to partner with Sasin School of Management, Thailand’s first globally accredited business school. This collaboration offers our students valuable international experiences through exchanges and immersive programs, while fostering joint research and program development. Together, we’re creating impactful opportunities that enrich both our institutions and broaden global perspectives."



Professor Ian Fenwick, Director of Sasin, added: "This partnership between Sasin and Porto Business School creates meaningful opportunities for students and faculty from both institutions. As a former Visiting Professor at Porto, I can tell you firsthand that it’s a great dynamic school, in an beautiful town. I really hope more Sasin students can take part in the exchanges."



About Porto Business School:

Porto Business School, in Portugal, is a leading European business school with a heritage of 35 years and a constant presence in the Financial Times rankings since 2011. The school is part of an elite group of institutions whose MBAs hold international accreditations from AMBA, AACSB and EFMD.