TOP TEN FAVOURITE FOOTBALLERS REVEALED
Fans Around the World Determine the Fan Favourite Players of 2024
London, UK, 5th December 2024, - This week’s draw for the FA Cup third round proper has once again brought football fans together, ready to support their team in full kit and colours. In the spirit of friendly competition, here are the official top 10 favourite footballers of 2024 - chosen by the global football community, through buying metal-plate artwork on Displate.com Displate.com. Featuring world-renowned players, this line-up suggests that our homes are becoming places to honour some of the best footballers of the 21st century.
Based on Displate.com sales over the last 12 months, to its customer base of 3.2 million homes across 50 countries, the top 10 footballers fans are looking to decorate their homes with are:
1. Lamine Yamal with 25% of football posters sales
#1 Lamine Yamal
2. Bukayo Saka with 14% of football posters sales
14%
#2 Bukayo Saka
3. Pablo Gavira with 9% of football posters sales
#3 Pablo Gavira
4. Pedro López with 8% of football posters sales
#4 Pedro López
5. Bukayo Saka with 7% of football posters sales
#5 Bukayo Saka
6. Martin Ødegaard with 6% of football posters sales
#6 Martin Ødegaard
7. Warren Zaïre-Emery with 5% of football posters sales
#7 Warren Zaïre-Emery
8. Marc-André ter Stegen with 5% of football posters sales
#8 Marc-André ter Stegen
9. Declan Rice with 3% of football posters sales
#9 Declan Rice
10. William Saliba with 3% of football posters sales
#10 Saliba William
#1 Lamine Yamal
Lamine Yamal has become the most popular player of his generation due to his extraordinary skill, maturity, and impact at an incredibly young age. Born in 2007, the Barcelona prodigy has broken records as the youngest player and scorer in both La Liga and for the Spanish national team. This poster captures his movement and focus, with determination practically radiating from him.
#2 Bukayo Saka
Bukayo Saka is one of the most popular players of his generation, known for his versatility, work ethic, and standout performances for both Arsenal and England’s national team. His humility, leadership, and ability to deliver in crucial moments have made him a beloved figure in modern football. The design showcases his power through his stance, we know from afar who he is through the ‘7’ and the confidence that radiates through his body language in this poster.
#3 Pablo Gavira
A key figure for Barcelona and the Spanish national team, Pablo Gavira has a fearless style of play and maturity beyond his years that have made him a rising star in modern football. Known as just ‘Gavi’, he is one of the most popular young players of his generation, admired for his tenacity, vision, and skill in midfield. The swiftness of his decision making in the game is captured in this artwork and the colour palette perfectly resonates with this team - FC Barcelona.
#4 Pedro López
Pedro López, or Pedri, is often known for his versatility and technical ability, particularly in his role as a dynamic midfielder or defender. His dedication, tactical intelligence, and consistent performances have earned him recognition and admiration from fans and peers alike. This performance is apparent in this artwork of him, the grayscale background illuminates his power and strength against all odds, valuing his determination to prove another astounding performance.
#5 Bukayo Saka
This poster encapsulates Saka’s charm and charisma, his second entry in the top 10 footballers account for his Hollywood appeal. Saka's charisma lies in his infectious positivity, humility, and genuine connection with fans, making him a relatable and inspiring figure. His charm shines through his warm smile as pictured in this poster, gracious personality, and ability to lead by example both on and off the pitch.
#6 Martin Ødegaard
As Arsenal’s captain and a key figure for Norway, Martin Ødegaard is one of the most popular players of his generation, celebrated for his creativity, vision, and technical brilliance as a midfielder; his leadership and ability to control games have made him a standout talent in modern football. The poster captures his face mid concentration; noting of his loyalty to the game through his hard stance towards victory.
#7 Warren Zaïre-Emery
Warren Zaïre-Emery has emerged as one of the most popular young players of 2024, known for his composure, versatility, and exceptional talent as a midfielder. As a standout for Paris Saint-Germain, his maturity beyond his years and ability to impact games at the highest level have made him a rising star in modern football. Capturing his determination to meet his goal, this poster stands out for embodying Zaire-Emery’s spirit in the game.
#8 Marc-André ter Stegen
Marc-André ter Stegen’s exceptional performances as FC Barcelona’s goalkeeper in 2024, including his pivotal role in securing major titles, have solidified his reputation as one of the world's best shot-stoppers. His calm under pressure and leadership is present in the post, via his cheering stance; fans appreciate the comradery he displays with his team. His enthusiasm on the pitch have made him a fan favorite, elevating his popularity among football enthusiasts globally.
#9 Declan Rice
In 2024, Declan Rice showcased his versatility and dominance in midfield for Arsenal and the England team. Earning widespread admiration, Declan’s outstanding performance was displayed through his leadership, consistency and ability to excel in high-pressure matches and have earned him as being one of the most celebrated footballers of the year. The poster is powerful in its display of his dedication to the game; with his eye on the prize and calculating the best shot with the ball.
#10 Saliba William
Saliba is a French professional footballer who plays as a central defender for Arsenal in the Premier League. Known for his composure and strong defensive abilities, he has become a key figure in Arsenal's backline since joining the first team. Saliba’s potential has earned him praise as one of the most promising young defenders in Europe.
Note: Displate.com data collected between November 2023 and November 2024 using anonymised customer purchase data in the “Footballers” category.
[End of Copy]
About Displate:
Displate, a leading global art marketplace, has provided over 3.2 million homes around the world with high-quality artwork in an innovative metal-plate design. Working with up-and-coming artists to globally recognised brands - such as Marvel, Star Wars, DC and The Witcher - Displate marketplace has over 1.5 million designs, shipping to over 50 countries.
Notes to editors:
For more information or press enquiries, please contact:
Holly Forrest
Digital PR Manager, Sleeping Giant Media
+44 (0)1303 240715
holly.f@sleepinggiantmedia.co.uk
This press release was distributed by ResponseSource Press Release Wire on behalf of Sleeping Giant Media in the following categories: Men's Interest, Leisure & Hobbies, Sport, for more information visit https://pressreleasewire.responsesource.com/about.