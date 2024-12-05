This festive season, Badiani, the award-winning Italian artisan known worldwide for its luxurious gelato, is proud to unveil its highly anticipated Christmas collection for 2024. Available across its boutique shops in London and Brighton, the collection blends timeless Italian tradition with a contemporary twist, offering a truly indulgent holiday experience.



Since its founding in Florence in 1932, Badiani has become synonymous with exceptional quality and craftsmanship. This year’s collection extends the brand’s reputation for excellence beyond gelato, featuring a curated selection of festive creations perfect for gifting or entertaining. From handcrafted seasonal cakes to exclusive new flavours, the collection embodies the elegance and joy of la dolce vita, presented in Badiani’s vibrant signature packaging for an extra-special festive touch.



The 2024 Christmas Collection

Panettone Classico (Serves 8)

Handcrafted in Florence using traditional methods, this classic panettone is a light, fluffy masterpiece infused with candied fruits, raisins, and zesty lemon. Ideal for serving alone or paired with Badiani’s iconic Buontalenti gelato, it’s also available by the slice in-store, topped with gelato or a choice of sauce.



Panettone Dark Chocolate (Serves 8)

This decadent alternative replaces the candied fruits with ribbons of rich dark chocolate, creating a luxurious twist on a festive favourite.



Pandoro (Serves 8)

A star of the festive table, Badiani’s Pandoro is baked in its iconic star shape, dusted with powdered sugar, and perfectly complemented by a scoop of Buontalenti gelato. Available by the slice in-store with gelato or sauce.



Mini Panettone

Classic Mini Panettone: A smaller version of the traditional Italian cake, featuring raisins, orange zest, and candied fruits in bespoke Badiani packaging.

Mini Panettone with Gelato and Sauce: An indulgent pairing of mini panettone, Buontalenti gelato, and a choice of hazelnut chocolate or pistachio sauce to be enjoyed in store.



Festive Gelato Flavours

Badiani’s artisanal gelato takes on a seasonal flair with these limited-edition creations:

Panettone Gelato: A harmonious blend of creamy indulgence with fruity and zesty notes inspired by the classic panettone.

Pandoro Gelato: Capturing the buttery richness of Pandoro in gelato form.

Mince Pie Gelato: New for 2024: reinventing the British classic with an Italian twist.



The Christmas collection is available now in Badiani’s boutique shops and online at badiani1932.com/delivery. Contact media@badiani1932.com for more information or arrange a visit.