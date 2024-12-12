Badiani and Slitti Unite to Bring the Best of Italian Gelato and Chocolate to Customers in London.
Two iconic names in Italian craftsmanship, Badiani and Slitti, have joined forces to bring customers a taste of Italy’s finest sweet creations, blending the best in artisanal gelato and award-winning chocolate. United by a shared commitment to tradition, quality, and innovation, this partnership celebrates the art of Italian luxury combining Badiani’s famous gelato with Slitti’s award-winning chocolate.
Since 1989, Slitti has been a symbol of excellence in the world of fine chocolate, crafting masterpieces at its factory in Monsummano Terme, Tuscany. With origins as a coffee roastery in 1969, Slitti blends decades of expertise with a passion for the finest ingredients. Its products, which have earned over 200 international awards, are a testament to its dedication to quality and artisanal techniques.
Badiani, founded in 1932 in Florence, is equally admired for its legacy of creating gelato that captures the essence of Italian artistry and is celebrated for its innovative approach to gelato, creating rich and unique flavours that customers have enjoyed for generations. Both brands share a philosophy of elevating simple ingredients into exceptional experiences, making this partnership a natural fit.
A Shared Vision of Excellence
Together, Badiani and Slitti share a devotion to perfection, from Badiani’s gelato crafted with seasonal, sustainable ingredients to Slitti’s crafted chocolate bars made from the finest cocoa beans.
What’s on Offer
Badiani now features an array of Slitti products, including:
45% Milk Chocolate
70% Extra Dark Chocolate
100% Extra Dark Chocolate
White Chocolate
Coffee Beans Coated with 64% Dark Chocolate
Pistachios Coated with White and Milk Chocolate
Assorted Praline and Dragées Boxes
Hazelnut Creams and More
These premium treats are available at all Badiani locations, excluding Ilford and Brighton, and for delivery via Badiani1932.com/delivery.
Two Legacies, One Mission
Badiani and Slitti unite two generations of Italian craftsmanship, bringing together Badiani’s renowned gelato and Slitti’s chocolate to offer a truly extraordinary experience rooted in Italy’s rich culinary traditions.
About Badiani
Founded in 1932 in Florence, Badiani is a pioneer in artisanal gelato, combining time-honored tradition with modern innovation to craft exceptional, one-of-a-kind flavours and more.
About Slitti
Since 1989, Slitti has been crafting award-winning chocolate and coffee, rooted in decades of expertise and a dedication to the finest ingredients.
