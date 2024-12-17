Once reserved for big business, thermal imaging cameras are now affordable and accessible – making them the perfect gift this Christmas! HIKMICRO’s wide range of thermal cameras makes it easy to find the perfect camera for improving energy efficiency, tackling DIY projects or even just having some fun around the house.



In a world increasingly focused on energy conservation, thermal imaging is great for spotting issues such as air leaks around windows and doors or poor insulation. But these cameras do even more than you might think; they can help you find water leaks, examine electrical circuits and even visualise heat patterns and check temperatures while cooking!



HIKMICRO offers a range of compact, high-performance and affordable thermal cameras that are ideal for homeowners and DIYers including:

•The MiniE - transforms your smartphone into a thermal camera for quick and easy inspections. At just 20g, it’s plug-and-play with no battery needed, using minimal power so your mobile won’t run out of charge.

•The E02 - ideal for everyday tasks like detecting air leaks, water damage or missing insulation. It offers precise readings with a wide temperature range of -20°C to 300°C and can detect even the smallest temperature differences.

•The E03 - takes inspections to the next level with a 0.3 MP visible camera that can provide enhanced details and five distinct image modes. Small enough to fit in a pocket, it has a 3.5” touchscreen and enough storage for up to 30,000 images, making it perfect for detailed home projects.



Simply use these small cameras within 1.5 to 2m, closer for small targets, to get precise, clear visuals.



HIKMICRO thermal cameras are backed by warranties of up to 10 years for sensors and lifetime firmware updates. Whether you’re tackling home improvements, identifying energy inefficiencies or being creative in the kitchen, HIKMICRO cameras make a very different, practical and fun gift.



For more information on HIKMICRO visit https://www.hikmicrotech.com



MiniE: https://www.amazon.co.uk/dp/B0DKNWDT66?maas=maas_adg_B9F84D4...



E02: https://www.amazon.co.uk/dp/B0CP99QBVJ?maas=maas_adg_93042E8...



E03: https://www.amazon.co.uk/dp/B0CHF2YZQ9?maas=maas_adg_6C45DFA...



-ends-



Media Contact: Jule Yue

HIKMICRO Industrial Marketing Manager

Tel: +86 13971640261

Email: yuejiahuan@hikmicrotech.com



Editor’s Notes:



About HIKMICRO



HIKMICRO is an expert in temperature measurement and detection. Its products are widely used in the outdoor, industrial, security and safety industries, as well as in consumer electronics. HIKMICRO treats thermal imaging technology as its core focus, with visible light imaging and ultrasonic technology as additional interest areas.



The company has developed ranges of handheld thermal imaging cameras, acoustic imaging cameras and leak detectors, firefighting, thermal cameras and fixed thermography cameras that increase the safety, security and efficiency of infrastructure.



These devices are used in a diverse range of applications including building inspections, electrical, automotive, aerospace, predictive maintenance, utility inspection, water leakage detection, home maintenance and DIY applications, as well as heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC).