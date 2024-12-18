PRESS RELEASE FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE



Upcoming AACSB Conference to highlight socioeconomic transformation in the MENA region



Business school leaders will gather at the St. Regis Hotel in Dubai from January 15-16th to discuss how the socioeconomic transformation in the region will impact higher education at AACSB’s annual Middle East and North Africa Conference.



The event, which will be attended by deans, associate deans and faculty, will address how business schools can respond to evolving socio-economic needs across the region, with panel discussions and interactive sessions on topics including the role of business schools in creating resilient economies, how schools can ignite the entrepreneurial spirit in learners, and how Generative AI can be leveraged as a tool for innovation.



It will also discuss how institutions can learn how to identify thought leadership areas that are aligned with school’s missions.



The event will provide a wonderful opportunity to connect with new people, learn from inspiring business school leaders, and discover how schools in the MENA region are preparing the future generation of leaders to lead business transformations and solve complex global challenges post-graduation.



Lily Bi, President and CEO of AACSB International says “As business education continues to navigate a rapidly changing global landscape, the MENA Conference offers a critical platform to exchange ideas and strategies tailored to the unique challenges and opportunities in the region. By fostering dialogue around resilience, sustainability, and innovation, we aim to empower business schools to drive positive societal impact and prepare future leaders for a dynamic and interconnected world.”



The conference will feature a groundbreaking MOU signing between the Association of Arab Universities (AArU) and AACSB, where AArU’s Secretary General Prof. Dr. Amr Ezzat Salama will attend the official signing.



